The 27th Precinct is set to deliver the grit in a landmark Season 25 of Law & Order.

The unmistakable Dun Dun is back. Law & Order has officially returned for its milestone 25th season, and fans won't want to miss the action-packed premiere.

Watch the Season 25 premiere of Law & Order on Thursday, September 25 at 8/7c NBC and Peacock.

The NBC nail-biter will continue to deliver its hallmark mix of gripping investigations and riveting courtroom showdowns, raising the stakes higher than ever for a landmark season. The primetime juggernaut has maintained its chokehold on audiences for a reason — from the juicy squad room drama to the nail-biting interrogation scenes with iconic guest stars, you never know what twists and turns will happen next in the 27th Precinct. Whether fans have watched from the beginning or are just jumping in, Law & Order Season 25 is set to be a wild watch.

Find out how to watch the Law & Order Season 25 premiere and what time new episodes air this fall on NBC, below.

Is Law & Order new tonight, September 25, 2025? Yes, and it sounds like a thrilling kick-off to Season 25! The logline for tonight's Law & Order premiere — Season 25, Episode 1 ("Street Justice") — reads: "Brady's squad investigates the death of an exonerated murder suspect, and a major lead points to ADA Maroun. Price wrestles with the potential consequences of a guilty verdict."

When do new episodes of Law & Order Season 25 air? New episodes of Law & Order Season 25 air on Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order? You can stream Seasons 13 through 20, Season 23, and Season 24 of Law & Order — as well as every episode of SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent — on Peacock right now.

If the action and storylines from Season 24 hint at what's in store this fall, Law & Order fans should expect even more twists and turns.

"Something we're sort of emphasizing this year is trying to learn more about some of our characters," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid told NBC Insider ahead of Season 24. "It's still Dick Wolf's Law & Order, and there's still compelling, topical cases every week and ethical and moral dilemmas every week, but I think that we're trying, on certain episodes, to dig just a little bit deeper into who our people are and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives."