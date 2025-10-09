Is Law & Order New Tonight? (October 9, 2025)

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Stay caught up with Sgt. Jessica Brady and the fearless 2-7 by watching Law & Order Thursdays on NBC.

A milestone Season 25 of Law & Order continues as the fearless 27th Precinct tackles whatever mind-boggling case comes their way next.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Whether its a bloody murder scene or a gruesome serial killer on the loose, the 2-7 is who you want on a case. Already, Season 25 of Law & Order has delivered gripping drama, thrilling investigations, and blood-pumping courtroom showdowns as the passionate squad go above and beyond to deliver justice. Along the way, viewers learned Detective Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) left the 27th Precinct for a new chapter and met the girlfriend of A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy), a child therapist who was brought onto the stand as a witness.

Despite these shake-ups and fresh faces, Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid reveals that Season 25 will continue to deliver the classic suspense, both in and out of the precinct.

“I think the audience will feel like it’s still the Law & Order they know," Eid told Give Me The Remote. "There are some differences... We’re going to continue from last season with more character stories. This season, we’ll meet Price’s girlfriend. Riley’s brother is back for an episode. We’ll meet Lieutenant Brady’s [second] son. So, a little more character, but it’s still Law & Order; the structure remains the same. We’ll try to make this a season worthy of the legacy."

RELATED: Tony Goldwyn Is on a Mission to Get Kerry Washington on Law & Order: "I'm Trying..."

Find out how to watch new episodes of Law & Order Season 25 this fall on NBC, below.

A.D.A. Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi), A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy), and District Attorney Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) appear on Law & Order Season 25 Episode 1 "Street Justice". Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Is Law & Order new tonight, October 9, 2025? Yes! The logline for tonight's Law & Order episode — Season 25, Episode 3 ("White Lies") — reads: "A bulldog investment fund manager is murdered in the midst of a client's big takeover; Price goes to desperate lengths to prove the suspect's motive."

Kerry Bishé as Grace Hall and Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price in Law & Order Season 25, Episode 4. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

When do new episodes of Law & Order Season 25 air? New episodes of Law & Order Season 25 air on Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and are available to stream the next day on Peacock. Last week, Law & Order fans watched as the 2-7 investigated the murder of a teenager who used AI to send a fake nude of his classmate around the school. As the lawyers grappled with how to charge the traumatized young girl responsible for the slaying, Price was meanwhile forced to bring his therapist girlfriend to the stand after learning the murderer was one of her clients. It was an intense courtroom showdown as Price was forced to cross examine the woman he loves.

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order? You can stream Seasons 13 through 20, Season 23, and Season 24 of Law & Order — as well as every episode of SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent — on Peacock, the perfect place for a Dun Dun marathon.



RELATED: Every Law & Order Role Tawny Cypress Has Played Since 2003

Law & Order has inspired 35 years of courtroom chills and thrills, and isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Series creator Dick Wolf — the mastermind behind the long-running Law & Order and One Chicago franchises — couldn't be happier to be celebrating the original series' landmark season.

"I woke up the other day and realized, 'My God, it’s been 35 years since the start of Law & Order," Wolf told the L.A. Times. "I remember the day after it went on and the reviews came in... They were all raves, four stars. It was unbelievable... To say I was born under a lucky star would be a massive understatement. It’s been surprising and gratifying."