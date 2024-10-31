NBC Insider Exclusive

Is Law & Order New Tonight? (October 31, 2024)

The courtroom chaos continues. Watch Law & Order Season 24 on NBC and Peacock.

By Jessica White
​With each heart-pounding Dun Dun, fans delight in witnessing the courtroom drama continue on Season 24 of Law & Order.

How to Watch

Watch Law & Order Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

All eyes have been on Law & Order newbies D.A. Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) and Maura Tierney's Lieutenant Jessica Brady as they settle into their posts at the 27th Precinct. The squad room shake-ups and gripping criminal cases have been the catalyst for some compelling drama as the Law & Order detectives continue to kick criminal butt and serve justice in the Big Apple. Those who tune in for Law & Order Thursdays can't wait to see what case Detectives Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) close next.

"Something we're sort of emphasizing this year is trying to learn more about some of our characters," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid told NBC Insider ahead of Season 24. "It's still Dick Wolf's Law & Order, and there's still compelling, topical cases every week and ethical and moral dilemmas every week, but I think that we're trying, on certain episodes, to dig just a little bit deeper into who our people are and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives."

RELATED: Everything to Know About Law & Order Season 24

Find out where and when to watch new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 below.

Det. Vincent Riley (Reid Scott), Lt. Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney), and Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 2.
Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley, Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady, and Mehcad Brooks as Det. Jalen Shaw in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 2. Photo: Ralph Bavaro/NBC

Is Law & Order new tonight, October 31, 2024?

Yes!

The logline for this week's Law & Order episode — Season 24, Episode 5 ("Report Card") — reads: "A student is accused of killing his teacher. When the suspect's age puts the case in limbo, Price and Maroun put the school's policies on trial. Shaw's attempts to connect with the suspect backfire."

RELATED: Why Law & Order Guest Stars Chris Bauer and Katee Sackhoff Look Familiar

Det. Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) and Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 2.
Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley and Mehcad Brooks as Detective Jalen Shaw in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 2. Photo: Scott Gries/NBC

When do new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 air?

New Season 24 episodes of Law & Order air Thursday nights at 8/7c p.m. on NBC and are also available to stream the next day on Peacock

RELATED: Law & Order Season 24 Cast — Who's Returning and Who's Joining?

The teaser for next week's Law & Order episode — Season 24, Episode 6 ("Time Will Tell") — reads: "When the dean of a swanky prep school is murdered, Shaw and Riley must dig into the toxic system of pressure on the students to succeed; Brady's son asks for a favor."

Nicholas Baxter sits at his desk on Law and Order Season 24 Episode 4
DA Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) on Law & Order Season 24 Episode 4. Photo: Ralph Bavaro/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order?

Stream Law & Order episodes on Peacock. Watch Seasons 13 through 20 and Season 23 of Law & Order — or stream episodes of Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Criminal Intenton Peacock, NBC's hub for Law & Order marathons.

