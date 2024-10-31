Law & Order Thursday First Look with Mariska Hargitay, Tony Goldwyn, Ice T and More | NBC

​With each heart-pounding Dun Dun, fans delight in witnessing the courtroom drama continue on Season 24 of Law & Order.

All eyes have been on Law & Order newbies D.A. Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) and Maura Tierney's Lieutenant Jessica Brady as they settle into their posts at the 27th Precinct. The squad room shake-ups and gripping criminal cases have been the catalyst for some compelling drama as the Law & Order detectives continue to kick criminal butt and serve justice in the Big Apple. Those who tune in for Law & Order Thursdays can't wait to see what case Detectives Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) close next.

"Something we're sort of emphasizing this year is trying to learn more about some of our characters," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid told NBC Insider ahead of Season 24. "It's still Dick Wolf's Law & Order, and there's still compelling, topical cases every week and ethical and moral dilemmas every week, but I think that we're trying, on certain episodes, to dig just a little bit deeper into who our people are and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives."

Everything to Know About Law & Order Season 24

Find out where and when to watch new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 below.

Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley, Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady, and Mehcad Brooks as Det. Jalen Shaw in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 2. Photo: Ralph Bavaro/NBC

Is Law & Order new tonight, October 31, 2024? Yes! The logline for this week's Law & Order episode — Season 24, Episode 5 ("Report Card") — reads: "A student is accused of killing his teacher. When the suspect's age puts the case in limbo, Price and Maroun put the school's policies on trial. Shaw's attempts to connect with the suspect backfire."

Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley and Mehcad Brooks as Detective Jalen Shaw in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 2. Photo: Scott Gries/NBC

When do new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 air? New Season 24 episodes of Law & Order air Thursday nights at 8/7c p.m. on NBC and are also available to stream the next day on Peacock. The teaser for next week's Law & Order episode — Season 24, Episode 6 ("Time Will Tell") — reads: "When the dean of a swanky prep school is murdered, Shaw and Riley must dig into the toxic system of pressure on the students to succeed; Brady's son asks for a favor."

DA Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) on Law & Order Season 24 Episode 4. Photo: Ralph Bavaro/NBC