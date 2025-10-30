Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

From dynamite guest stars to gripping criminal takedowns, Season 25 of Law & Order has delivered all of the twists and turns worthy of the landmark season, and viewers can't wait to see which case the 27th Precinct tackles next.

Whether it's a brutal murder scene or a gruesome government cover-up, the 2-7 tackles whatever case lands on their radar with panache. Law & Order Thursdays have kept viewers on the edge of their seats, and series creator Dick Wolf couldn't be happier to celebrate Law & Order's milestone season and the continued success of Law & Order: SVU.

"I woke up the other day and realized, 'My God, it’s been 35 years since the start of Law & Order," Wolf said in the September 2025 interview with the L.A. Times. "I remember the day after it went on and the reviews came in... They were all raves, four stars. It was unbelievable... To say I was born under a lucky star would be a massive understatement. It’s been surprising and gratifying."

A.D.A. Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi), A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy), and District Attorney Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) appear on Law & Order Season 25 Episode 1 "Street Justice". Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Is Law & Order new tonight, October 30, 2025? Yes! An all-new episode of Law & Order airs tonight at 8/7c on NBC. The logline for tonight's Law & Order episode — Season 25, Episode 6 ("Brotherly Love") — reads: "A respected restaurateur with a gambling problem is murdered, and Baxter and Price disagree on the best approach to a conviction. Meanwhile, Riley's brother is released from prison." Fans were left with their jaws on the ground last season after Riley was forced to arrest his own brother, Matt Riley, played by New Amsterdam and The Blacklist star Ryan Eggold.

Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley and Ryan Eggold as Matt Riley in Law & Order Season 25 Episode 6. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) and A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) appear on Law & Order Season 25 Episode 1 "Street Justice". Photo: Will Hart/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order? You can stream Seasons 13 through 20, Season 23, and Season 24 of Law & Order — as well as every episode of SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent — on Peacock. In last week's Law & Order episode ("Bend the Knee"), the 2-7 crossed paths with The West Wing star Joshua Malina after a high-powered lawyer with prominent government clients was brutally murdered. The case soon turned political after the killer was revealed to be the son of a foreign diplomat, forcing D.A. Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) to step in and navigate the political mayhem.

Lt. Jessica Brady and Detective Riley Vincent are Season 25's current duo

Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) and Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) appear in Law & Order Season 24 Episode 18. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Following the departure of Detective Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks), his partner, Detective Riley Vincent (Reid Scott), has relied on his tenacious Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) for help on criminal investigations, leading the duo to learn many new facts about each other. It's a bit of a shake-up compared to previous seasons of Law & Order, which typically sees the commanding officer running the show from the sidelines.

"[Season 25] is different in a couple of ways," Tierney told NBC Insider. "One, Brady’s out in the field a lot more at the beginning of the season. So we work sort of more as partners ... as opposed to the structure that had been in place before, which has been really fun ... I think it will be entertaining to watch. And I think both of our characters' personal lives will be examined a little bit more."