It's Dun Dun time, Law & Order fans. Thursday is here, so it's time to kick back and relax with the passionate squad of the 27th Precinct.

From the bittersweet departure of Detective Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) to the gripping criminal takedowns outside the precinct, Season 25 has kept the 2-7 on their toes as they acclimate to the squadroom shake-ups. Still, Law & Order fans remain on the edge of their seats as the 27th Precinct faces whatever gruesome case or administrative remix comes their way.

Since losing his partner, Detective Riley Vincent (Reid Scott) has teamed up with his fearless Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) to track down and arrest these nefarious criminals, relying on the squad's dedicated A.D.A.s to deliver justice once and for all.

"[Season 25] is different in a couple of ways," Tierney told NBC Insider. "One, Brady’s out in the field a lot more at the beginning of the season. So we work sort of more as partners ... as opposed to the structure that had been in place before, which has been really fun ... I think it will be entertaining to watch. And I think both of our characters' personal lives will be examined a little bit more."

Find out how to watch new episodes of Law & Order Season 25 this fall on NBC, below.

Is Law & Order new tonight, October 23, 2025? Pop the popcorn, because Law & Order Thursday is back with another round of blood-pumping cases. An all-new episode of Law & Order airs tonight at 8/7c on NBC. The logline for tonight's Law & Order episode — Season 25, Episode 5 ("Bend the Knee") — reads: "A law partner with prominent government clients is murdered. Baxter must consider making political concessions for the case to be a success."

When do new episodes of Law & Order Season 25 air? New episodes of Law & Order Season 25 air on Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and are available to stream the next day on Peacock. From the sound of the teaser for next week's Law & Order episode, viewers will be reminded of Riley's brother, played by New Amsterdam and The Blacklist star Ryan Eggold. The logline for Season 25, Episode 6 ("Brotherly Love") reads: "A respected restaurateur with a gambling problem is murdered, and Baxter and Price disagree on the best approach to a conviction. Meanwhile, Riley's brother is released from prison."

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order? You can stream Seasons 13 through 20, Season 23, and Season 24 of Law & Order — as well as every episode of SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent — on Peacock. In last week's Law & Order episode, the 2-7 received a visit from The Morning Show guest star Alano Miller, who played a nefarious stockbroker who leveraged the gruesome murder of his CEO for his own benefit. It was a tense investigation and jaw-dropping courtroom showdown, the hallmarks of Dick Wolf's 35-year-old franchise.

Reflecting on Law & Order's milestone 25th season, Wolf told the L.A. Times the journey has been a whirlwind.

"I woke up the other day and realized, 'My God, it’s been 35 years since the start of Law & Order," Wolf said in the September 2025 interview. "I remember the day after it went on and the reviews came in... They were all raves, four stars. It was unbelievable... To say I was born under a lucky star would be a massive understatement. It’s been surprising and gratifying."