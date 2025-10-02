Stay caught up with Lt. Jessica Brady and the rest of the fearless 2-7 by watching Law & Order on NBC.

Law & Order has returned, and Season 25 is shaping up to be a certified must-watch as the fearless 27th Precinct continues to tackle whatever heinous case comes their way.

Whether it's a brutal serial killer on the loose or one victim that leads to an elusive conspiracy, fans have relished watching the squad serve justice for decades of courtroom showdowns and gripping investigations. Celebrating 25 seasons on air, series creator Dick Wolf couldn't be more grateful for the mythic legacy the series has created.

"I woke up the other day and realized, 'My God, it’s been 35 years since the start of ‘Law & Order,'" Wold recalled in an interview with the L.A. Times. "I remember the day after it went on and the reviews came in... They were all raves, four stars. It was unbelievable... To say I was born under a lucky star would be a massive understatement. It’s been surprising and gratifying."

Find out how to watch new episodes of Law & Order Season 25 this fall on NBC, below.

Is Law & Order new tonight, October 2, 2025? Yes! Season 25, Episode 2 ("Hindsight") will air tonight at 8/7c on NBC as the kick-off to the Law & Order Thursdays lineup.

When do new episodes of Law & Order Season 25 air? New episodes of Law & Order Season 25 air on Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order? You can stream Seasons 13 through 20, Season 23, and Season 24 of Law & Order — as well as every episode of SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent — on Peacock right now.

The Season 25 premiere of Law & Order ("Street Justice") was an intense watch as one of the squad's own became a primary suspect in the assassination of an exonerated murderer. While the squad was eventually able to clear their ADA of any wrongdoing, the subsequent investigation was a certified whirlwind as they uncovered the truth of the death of a killer.

Fans also learned that Detective Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) left the 27th Precinct for a different borough. If the action-packed Season 25 premiere was any indicator, fans won't want to miss a moment of what's in store this fall.

Law & Order's showrunner opens up about Season 25: "Worthy of a legacy"

Despite some of the squad room shake-ups on the horizon, Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid assures fans that Season 25 will still feel like hallmark Law & Order.

“I think the audience will feel like it’s still the Law & Order they know," Eid told Give Me The Remote. "There are some differences. There might be some episodes where there’s two of our series regulars instead of three in the front or back half, but…other than the fact you may like the character who’s not in the episode, I don’t think you’re gonna be thinking about the fact the character is not there. So the structure will feel familiar.”

Eid continued, “We’re going to continue from last season with more character stories. This season, we’ll meet Price’s girlfriend. Riley’s brother is back for an episode. We’ll meet Lieutenant Brady’s [second] son. So, a little more character, but it’s still Law & Order; the structure remains the same."

Regardless of what drama awaits, Eid guarantees a must-watch landmark Season 25. As Eid told TV Insider, “We’ll try to make this a season worthy of the legacy."