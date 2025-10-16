Stay caught up with the fearless 27th Precinct by watching Law & Order Thursdays on NBC.

Season 25 of Law & Order has been a rollercoaster watch as the passionate 27th Precinct closes case after case, and viewers can't wait to see what happens next.

From the gripping criminal chases to the explosive courtroom showdowns, Law & Order's formula has kept audiences hooked for decades. So far this season, the detectives have faced several nefarious foes, crossed paths with many iconic guest stars, and continued to prove why Law & Order has maintained its chokehold on audiences for so long. With 35 years of franchise thrills behind him, series creator Dick Wolf opened up about the joys of Law & Order's mythic legacy.

"I woke up the other day and realized, 'My God, it’s been 35 years since the start of Law & Order," Wolf told the L.A. Times. "I remember the day after it went on and the reviews came in... They were all raves, four stars. It was unbelievable... To say I was born under a lucky star would be a massive understatement. It’s been surprising and gratifying."

Find out how to watch new episodes of Law & Order Season 25 this fall on NBC, below.

Is Law & Order new tonight, October 16, 2025? Yes! The logline for tonight's Law & Order episode — Season 25, Episode 4 ("Two and Twenty") — reads: "A billionaire banker is murdered and the 2-7 must investigate his many clients and employees; Price and Maroun struggle to keep the jury's focus on the crime and not the victim's darker side."

When do new episodes of Law & Order Season 25 air? New episodes of Law & Order Season 25 air on Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and are available to stream the next day on Peacock. The logline for next week's Law & Order episode — Season 25, Episode 5 ("Bend the Knee") — reads: "A law partner with prominent government clients is murdered. Baxter must consider making political concessions for the case to be a success."

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order? You can stream Seasons 13 through 20, Season 23, and Season 24 of Law & Order — as well as every episode of SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent — on Peacock. Tom Irwin guest starred in last week's Law & Order episode "White Lies," which saw the 2-7 investigate the mystifying murder of an investment fund manager who unveiled a fascinating secret during a massive client takeover. A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) went through desperate measures to get to the bottom of the truth, leading to a jaw-dropping courtroom conclusion.

Amid the squadroom shake-ups and gripping murder investigations on Season 25 of Law & Order, showrunner Rick Eid told Give Me The Remote that viewers can expect some drama this season as we learn more about the detectives' lives outside of the precinct.

“I think the audience will feel like it’s still the Law & Order they know," Eid told Give Me The Remote. "There are some differences... We’re going to continue from last season with more character stories. This season, we’ll meet Price’s girlfriend. Riley’s brother is back for an episode. We’ll meet Lieutenant Brady’s [second] son. So, a little more character, but it’s still Law & Order; the structure remains the same. We’ll try to make this a season worthy of the legacy."