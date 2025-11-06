Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Here's when you can catch up with the 27th Precinct on Law & Order Season 25.

Season 25 of Law & Order has been an emotional rollercoaster, but weekly watchers will have to hang tight for more courtroom drama.

Season 25 of Law & Order airs Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

From the endless rotation of goosebump-inducing guest stars to the mind-boggling criminal takedowns, the 27th Precinct has been kept on its toes this season. Amid the courtroom chaos, there have been several squad room shake-ups, prompting Detective Riley Vincent (Reid Scott) and Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) to work closer than ever before as Riley awaits his new partner. It's been a blast for Tierney and Scott, who tell NBC Insider that it's given viewers the chance to dive deeper into both of their characters.

"[Season 25] is different in a couple of ways," Tierney told NBC Insider. "One, Brady’s out in the field a lot more at the beginning of the season. So we work sort of more as partners ... as opposed to the structure that had been in place before, which has been really fun ... I think it will be entertaining to watch. And I think both of our characters' personal lives will be examined a little bit more."

So what's happening with Law & Order Season 25 this week on NBC? Read on to find out when exactly you can watch new episodes.

Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) and A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) appear on Law & Order Season 25 Episode 1 "Street Justice". Photo: Will Hart/NBC

Is Law & Order new tonight, November 6, 2025? No, a new episode of Law & Order is not airing tonight on NBC. Both Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU will not be airing a new episode tonight, but fret not — new Season 25 episodes will return soon.

A.D.A. Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi), A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy), and District Attorney Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) appear on Law & Order Season 25 Episode 1 "Street Justice". Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

When will new episodes of Law & Order Season 25 return? New episodes of Law & Order Season 25 will return next week, on Thursday, November 13, at 8/7c on NBC. As usual, new episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day. The logline for next week's Law & Order episode — Season 25, Episode 7 ("Guardian") — reads: "When a high school sports star is murdered, the police find several suspects trying to make money off the victim's talent; Riley gets a new partner." It sounds like the 27th Precinct is set for another squadroom shake-up as David Ajala makes his Law & Order debut as the latest investigator to join the elite squad.

Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley and Ryan Eggold as Matt Riley in Law & Order Season 25 Episode 6. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order? You can stream Seasons 13 through 20, Season 23, and Season 24 of Law & Order — as well as every episode of SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent — on Peacock.. The hiatus is the perfect time to catch up on anything you may have missed.

In last week's Law & Order episode ("Brotherly Love"), Riley connected with his brother Matt (played by New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold) following his recent release from prison. After Matt's employer was found murdered, Matt was soon entangled in a mind-boggling homicide case, leading him to be called to testify as a witness. Matt was eventually attacked by someone working for the defendant, complicating the case. Matt was hospitalized, insisting on testifying virtually.

Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley and Ryan Eggold as Matt Riley in Law & Order Season 25 Episode 6. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Just after securing justice against the perp, Riley was devastated to discover his brother's condition had taken a turn, and he wasn't waking up. Sounds like Riley will have a lot of heavy stuff on his mind as he connects with his new partner at the 2-7.

As Law & Order celebrated a milestone season and SVU continues its smash run, series creator Dick Wolf opened up about how "gratifying" it's been to celebrate 35 years of the iconic franchise.

"I woke up the other day and realized, 'My God, it’s been 35 years since the start of Law & Order," Wolf told the L.A. Times in September 2025. "I remember the day after it went on and the reviews came in... They were all raves, four stars. It was unbelievable... To say I was born under a lucky star would be a massive understatement. It’s been surprising and gratifying."