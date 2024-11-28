Jennifer Hudson on Fulfilling Her Dream to Interview Zendaya and Releasing Her First Holiday Album

Fans are excited for new episodes to return after the gripping Season 24 fall finale of Law & Order.

Detectives Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) have had their work cut out for them as they tackle whatever grim case lands on their radar, led by newcomer Maura Tierney as their no-nonsense Lieutenant Jessica Brady. While Brady took no time at all settling into the squad room, D.A. Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) remains at the helm of the 27th Precinct, joined by his dedicated ADAs Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) and Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi). During the fall finale of Law & Order Season 24, after investigating the grim murder scene of a narcotics officer, Brady was tasked with testifying against members of her former Precinct after she discovered the victim died at the hands of their crooked partner.

Fans can't wait to see where the action heads next after that intense fall finale. Find out where and when to watch new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 below.

Is Law & Order new tonight, November 28, 2024? Sadly, no. Both Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU are currently on a midseason hiatus. New episodes of Law & Order Season 24 return on Thursday, January 16, at 8/7c on NBC. RELATED: Law & Order Season 24 Cast — Who's Returning and Who's Joining? During the break, you can stream Law & Order episodes on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

When do new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 air? When the season returns in January 2025, new Season 24 episodes of Law & Order air Thursday nights at 8/7c p.m. on NBC and are also available to stream the next day on Peacock. "Something we're sort of emphasizing this year is trying to learn more about some of our characters," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid told NBC Insider. "It's still Dick Wolf's Law & Order, and there's still compelling, topical cases every week and ethical and moral dilemmas every week, but I think that we're trying, on certain episodes, to dig just a little bit deeper into who our people are and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives."

