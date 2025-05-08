When the going gets tough, you can rely on Law & Order's fearless 27th Precinct to get going. This season has delivered courtroom chills and investigative thrills as these detectives serve justice. With the Season 24 finale rapidly approaching, fans can't wait to see where the action heads next.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

"Something we're sort of emphasizing this year is trying to learn more about some of our characters," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid told NBC Insider ahead of Season 24. "It's still Dick Wolf's Law & Order, and there's still compelling, topical cases every week and ethical and moral dilemmas every week, but I think that we're trying, on certain episodes, to dig just a little bit deeper into who our people are and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives."

RELATED: A Law & Order and SVU Crossover Is Here! Get All the Details

Find out where and when to watch new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 below.

District Attorney Nicholas Baxter in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26, Episode 20. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Is Law & Order new tonight, May 8, 2025? Yes! The logline for tonight's Law & Order episode — Season 24, Episode 21 ("Tough Love") — reads: "A tough-love sports agent is found stabbed to death, leaving the squad with a trail of suspects who wanted him gone; despite a wealth of evidence, Price and Maroun worry that a lack of motive will tank their case."

Lt. Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 19. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

When do new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 air? New episodes of Law & Order Season 24 air on Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and are available to stream the next day on Peacock. The logline for next week's Law & Order finale — Season 24, Episode 22 ("Look the Other Way") — reads: "When a model is murdered, Shaw and Riley believe their suspect may have escalated an obsession to violence; Maroun's efforts to place the suspect near the scene of the crime leave Price in a bind when the evidence may not hold up in court."

Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott), Ernesto Ruiz (David Castro), and Detective Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 20. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order? Stay caught up with Detectives Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) by streaming episodes of Law & Order on Peacock. Fans can watch Seasons 13 through 20, Season 23, and Season 24 of Law & Order — as well as every episode of SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent — on Peacock.

RELATED: Why You Recognize Law & Order Guest Star Natalie Gold, Who Played a Defense Attorney

"Reid and I just have a great time," Brooks told CinemaBlend while chatting about his on-screen partner. "We have the same sense of humor, both really sarcastic and sardonic... We just get along as human beings, and we both work really hard at our jobs. That's also a blessing when you can come to work every day knowing good and well that your partner has done the work, and you're going to get there, and you're going to be not only impressed but sometimes surprised."

Shop Law & Order merch!