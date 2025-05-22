Here's how and where to stream all your favorite episodes of Law & Order.

It's never a dull day for Law & Order's fearless 27th Precinct as the squad of indomitable detectives continue to kick criminal butt and serve sweet justice. After a thrilling finale jam-packed with shocking twists and turns, fans were left reeling following the thrilling courtroom showdowns. Season 24 was a grand slam, and with news of Law & Order's renewal for NBC's 2025-2026 season, we can't wait to see what the squad gets into next.

"Something we're sort of emphasizing this year is trying to learn more about some of our characters," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid told NBC Insider. "It's still Dick Wolf's Law & Order, and there's still compelling, topical cases every week and ethical and moral dilemmas every week, but I think that we're trying, on certain episodes, to dig just a little bit deeper into who our people are and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives."

Find out where and when to watch Law & Order, below.

A.D.A. Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi), A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy), and Carter Mills (Jordan M. Cox) appear on Law & Order Season 24 Episode 22 "Look The Other Way". Photo: Will Hart/NBC

Is Law & Order new tonight, May 22, 2025? No, Law & Order is not airing a new episode tonight. New episodes of Law & Order will return in fall 2025 with an action-packed Season 25 premiere. Both Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU are currently on hiatus after last week's finales. The Season 24 finale of Law & Order delivered some intense chills and thrills, and luckily for those who missed it, it's never been easier to stay caught up with the 27th Precinct.

Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott), Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney), and Detective Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) in Law and Order Season 24, Episode 22. Photo: Will Hart/NBC

"Reid and I just have a great time," Brooks told CinemaBlend while chatting about his on-screen partner. "We have the same sense of humor, both really sarcastic and sardonic... We just get along as human beings, and we both work really hard at our jobs. That's also a blessing when you can come to work every day knowing good and well that your partner has done the work, and you're going to get there, and you're going to be not only impressed but sometimes surprised."

