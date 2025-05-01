Season 24 of Law & Order has brought intense courtroom showdowns and blood-pumping investigations as the 27th Precinct takes down whatever criminal lands on its radar. Whether it's a gruesome murder case or an illusive serial killer, viewers can rely on Detectives Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) to get their perp.

"Reid and I just have a great time," Brooks told CinemaBlend while chatting about his on-screen partner. "We have the same sense of humor, both really sarcastic and sardonic... We just get along as human beings, and we both work really hard at our jobs. That's also a blessing when you can come to work every day knowing good and well that your partner has done the work, and you're going to get there, and you're going to be not only impressed but sometimes surprised."

Find out where and when to watch new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 below.

DA Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 17. Photo: Will Hart/NBC

Is Law & Order new tonight, May 1, 2025? Yes! The logline for tonight's Law & Order episode — Season 24, Episode 20 ("Sins of the Father") — reads: "When a car mechanic is murdered execution-style, Shaw and Riley suspect his job was a cover for more sinister talents; as the trail gets underway for the arrested suspect, Baxter, Price and Maroun are faced with who should answer for the crime."

Lt. Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) and Michelle Burns (Abigail Spencer) in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 12. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

When do new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 air? New episodes of Law & Order Season 24 air on Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and are available to stream the next day on Peacock. The logline for next week's Law & Order episode — Season 24, Episode 21 ("Tough Love") — reads: "A tough-love sports agent is found stabbed to death, leaving the squad with a trail of suspects who wanted him gone; despite a wealth of evidence, Price and Maroun worry that a lack of motive will tank their case."

Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) and Detective Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) on Law & Order Season 24, Episode 16. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order? Stream Seasons 13 through 20, Season 23, and Season 24 of Law & Order — as well as every episode of SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent — on Peacock.

"Something we're sort of emphasizing this year is trying to learn more about some of our characters," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid told NBC Insider ahead of Season 24. "It's still Dick Wolf's Law & Order, and there's still compelling, topical cases every week and ethical and moral dilemmas every week, but I think that we're trying, on certain episodes, to dig just a little bit deeper into who our people are and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives."

