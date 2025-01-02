Should a Minor Get Tried as an Adult in a Murder Case? | Law & Order | NBC

Find out when the courtroom chaos continues. Watch Law & Order Season 24 on NBC and Peacock.

The countdown to new episodes of Season 24 of Law & Order continues, and weekly watchers are eager to see what happens next.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Detectives Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) have had their work cut out for them, with Maura Tierney's Lt. Jessica Brady now at the helm of the squad room. The team has been kicking criminal butt this season, with Brady emerging as the squad's new ace-in-the-hole with her no-nonsense diligence. D.A. Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) continues to steal hearts as the new Manhattan D.A., guiding A.D.A.s Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi) and Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) in some high-stakes cases. Whether it's a dastardly murder scene or a government scandal, the Law & Order squad never backs down from a fight.

RELATED: Here's When Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU Return in 2025

Find out where and when to watch new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 — and get details on when the show returns in 2025 — below.

Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley, Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady, and Mehcad Brooks as Det. Jalen Shaw in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 2. Photo: Ralph Bavaro/NBC

Is Law & Order new tonight, January 2, 2025? No, there will not be a new episode of Law & Order airing on Thursday, January 2. Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU remain on a midseason hiatus. During the break, you can stream Law & Order episodes on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

RELATED: Law & Order Season 24 Cast — Who's Returning and Who's Joining?

Det. Vincent Riley (Reid Scott), DA Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) and Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) on Law & Order Season 23 Episode 13. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

When will new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 return? New episodes of Law & Order Season 24 will return on Thursday, January 16, at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock.

"Something we're sort of emphasizing this year is trying to learn more about some of our characters," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid told NBC Insider. "It's still Dick Wolf's Law & Order, and there's still compelling, topical cases every week and ethical and moral dilemmas every week, but I think that we're trying, on certain episodes, to dig just a little bit deeper into who our people are and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives."

RELATED: Everything to Know About Law & Order Season 24

ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy, ADA Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi), and Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) appear in Law & Order Season 24 Episode 5 "Report Card". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC