Is Law & Order New Tonight? (January 2, 2025)
Find out when the courtroom chaos continues. Watch Law & Order Season 24 on NBC and Peacock.
The countdown to new episodes of Season 24 of Law & Order continues, and weekly watchers are eager to see what happens next.
Detectives Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) have had their work cut out for them, with Maura Tierney's Lt. Jessica Brady now at the helm of the squad room. The team has been kicking criminal butt this season, with Brady emerging as the squad's new ace-in-the-hole with her no-nonsense diligence. D.A. Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) continues to steal hearts as the new Manhattan D.A., guiding A.D.A.s Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi) and Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) in some high-stakes cases. Whether it's a dastardly murder scene or a government scandal, the Law & Order squad never backs down from a fight.
Find out where and when to watch new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 — and get details on when the show returns in 2025 — below.
Is Law & Order new tonight, January 2, 2025?
No, there will not be a new episode of Law & Order airing on Thursday, January 2. Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU remain on a midseason hiatus.
During the break, you can stream Law & Order episodes on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.
When will new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 return?
"Something we're sort of emphasizing this year is trying to learn more about some of our characters," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid told NBC Insider. "It's still Dick Wolf's Law & Order, and there's still compelling, topical cases every week and ethical and moral dilemmas every week, but I think that we're trying, on certain episodes, to dig just a little bit deeper into who our people are and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives."
Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order?
Watch Seasons 13 through 20, Season 23, and Season 24 of Law & Order — as well as every episode of Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent — on Peacock, the perfect place for a Dun Dun marathon.