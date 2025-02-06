Is Law & Order New Tonight? (February 6, 2025)

Should a Minor Get Tried as an Adult in a Murder Case? | Law & Order | NBC

​Season 24 of Law & Order has kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

Detectives Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) never fail to amaze as they kick criminal butt and close whatever case comes their way. Season 24 has brought new faces to the squad room, with Maura Tierney's Lt. Jessica Brady instantly emerging as the team's ace-in-the-hole upon settling in at her post thanks to the recruitment of D.A. Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn). Whether it's a horrendous government conspiracy or a ghastly murder scene, you can rely on Riley and Shaw to serve justice when the day is done.

"Something we're sort of emphasizing this year is trying to learn more about some of our characters," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid told NBC Insider. "It's still Dick Wolf's Law & Order, and there's still compelling, topical cases every week and ethical and moral dilemmas every week, but I think that we're trying, on certain episodes, to dig just a little bit deeper into who our people are and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives."

Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will air re-runs on February 6.

New episodes of Law & Order Season 24 air on Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Seasons 13 through 20, Season 23, and Season 24 of Law & Order — as well as every episode of Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent — are available to watch on Peacock.

"Reid and I just have a great time," Brooks told CinemaBlend while chatting about his on-screen partner in crime-fighting. "We have the same sense of humor, both really sarcastic and sardonic... We just get along as human beings, and we both work really hard at our jobs. That's also a blessing when you can come to work every day knowing good and well that your partner has done the work, and you're going to get there, and you're going to be not only impressed but sometimes surprised."