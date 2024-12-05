Find out when the courtroom chaos continues. Watch Law & Order Season 24 on NBC and Peacock.

​Season 24 of Law & Order has been a thrilling watch as the detectives and lawyers continue to divvy sweet justice with their dedicated D.A. Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) at the helm. But sadly for weekly watchers, new episodes are on pause as both Law & Order series go on a midseason hiatus.

Fans can't wait to pick up where they left off after the gripping Season 24 fall finale of Law & Order. Find out where and when to watch new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 below.

Is Law & Order new tonight, December 5, 2024? Unfortunately, no. There will not be a new episode of Law & Order airing on December 5 due to both Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU being on a midseason hiatus. During the winter break, fans can stream Law & Order episodes on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. RELATED: Law & Order Season 24 Cast — Who's Returning and Who's Joining? "Something we're sort of emphasizing this year is trying to learn more about some of our characters," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid told NBC Insider. "It's still Dick Wolf's Law & Order, and there's still compelling, topical cases every week and ethical and moral dilemmas every week, but I think that we're trying, on certain episodes, to dig just a little bit deeper into who our people are and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives."

When will new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 return? New episodes of Law & Order Season 24 return on Thursday, January 16, at 8/7c on NBC. While episodes air weekly, they are also available to stream the next day on Peacock if your broadcast is interrupted. RELATED: Everything to Know About Law & Order Season 24 As Baxter gets comfortable as the Manhattan DA officer following Sam Waterston's emotional Season 23 departure, Goldwyn reflects on some differences between Baxter and the legendary Jack McCoy. "Jack McCoy was really Atticus Finch, a purist about the law. The law is the law is the law, and that decides everything. I think Nick Baxter takes a much more holistic view towards the office," Goldwyn told The Wrap. "He's a politician and a very experienced and good lawyer. I think he views his function as part of a system and takes in societal concerns, and what the broader impacts and longer impacts of every decision. Gray is the primary color in our justice system, so you have to figure out through what lens you're going to make your decisions."

