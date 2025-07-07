Tina Fey Reminisces on Mean Girls, Talks Making Will Forte Seem Normal and Touring with Amy Poehler

You might catch Conan O'Brien remembering his own years behind the desk, or learn why Oh Mary star Cole Escola showed up dressed up as a doctor. Maybe you'll see Jenny Slate do an impression of the screaming cat she once shared a plane ride with, or perhaps you'll hear sweet anecdotes about the time Seth Meyers cried during his fake wedding on Saturday Night Live.

But is Meyers back from July 4 hiatus with new "A Closer Look" installments, or is there a slightly longer wait in store? Get all the details on Late Night with Seth Meyers' episodes the week of July 7 below.

Is Late Night With Seth Meyers new tonight? July 7-July 10, 2025 No, the show is still on a post-holiday hiatus. But you'll never have to go without your Late Night snack — check out the list of episodes re-airing the week of July 7 below. Monday, July 7: Guests include Conan O’Brien (Conan O’Brien Must Go) and Jenny Slate (Dying for Sex). (Original Air Date 6/11/25) Tuesday, July 8: Guests include Jeff Goldblum (Still Blooming) and Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus). (OAD 6/12/25) Wednesday, July 9: Guests include Cole Escola (Oh, Mary!). (OAD 6/18/25) Thursday, July 10: Guests include Chris Hayes (All in with Chris Hayes) and Mike Birbiglia (Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life). (OAD 6/19/25)

When does Late Night with Seth Meyers come back? Meyers and the Late Night staff return on Monday, July 14, with scheduled guests including Nicole Scherzinger and Jack McBrayer.

Meyers knows how to keep the focus on his guests during interviews, but before taping, he often gives the audience a chance to interview him. In a July 2025 Q&A, an audience member asked Meyers to share his favorite memory with Bill Hader as Stefon, AKA his canonical SNL husband.

Stefon was a popular "Weekend Update" guest between 2010 and 2013, toward the end of Meyers' long run as an "Update" anchor. While the "city correspondent" never could muster a family-friendly recommendation for what to do as a tourist — in fact, Stefon's advice wasn't even always human-friendly — he and Meyers had an undeniable spark that led to an epic tearjerker during Hader's final appearance as Stefon when he was a cast member.

"Bill's last episode was sort of an end of an era at SNL," Meyers said during the Q&A. "It was also Fred Armisen's last episode. It was Jason Sudekis' last episode. I knew I was going to do [Late Night] and only had half a season left, but it really felt like the end of our time on the show."

"So there was this last Stefon where he came out to the 'Weekend Update' desk, and he told me he was going to get married," he continued. "I didn't fight for him, he went out, and he left. And then Amy Poehler was like, 'Go to him.' And so I ran off, and it was this pre-tape, and Stefon was going to marry Anderson Cooper, and then it was like The Graduate and I ran and I stopped the wedding, and then we were going to run back on stage and that was how 'Weekend Update' was going to end."

You can rewatch the segment, which aired during the Season 38 finale on May 18, 2013, below.

That was what the audience saw on screen, but Meyers also shared what we didn't see.

"So Bill and I were backstage and Bill was wearing a wedding veil," he continued. "I was standing there, we were just watching backstage, and we were holding hands, 'cause we were going to run in holding hands. And Bill was getting emotional. This was his last show, and then I started getting emotional, and we're both tearing up watching a fake wedding. And I remember thinking — 'cause I was getting for real married three months later — 'Oh, I better cry at my wedding. If I don't cry at my wedding and I cry at this fake Stefon wedding, this is gonna be a terrible time.'"

Meyers, who married Alexi Ashe on September 1, 2013, has since proved himself to be quite the crier in general, as Poehler proved on her podcast Good Hang. He's also a great laugher, and a top-notch day drinker. What more can you ask for from your Late Night Host?