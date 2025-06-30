Here's what's happening on Late Night with Seth Meyers the week of the July 4 holiday.

Is Late Night with Seth Meyers New This Week? June 30-July 4, 2025

Late Night with Seth Meyers has become the go-to show for day-drinking and correcting errors, and it's had some great moments these last few weeks. Whether you missed them or want to watch them again, what better way is there to spend this heatwave than to laugh and learn a few things about some of your favorite stars?

How to Watch Watch Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC weeknights at 12:35/11:35c and next day on Peacock.

Here's what you need to know about Late Night with Seth Meyers' lineup for the week of June 30, which will feature re-airs of great June moments.

Is Late Night with Seth Meyers new this week? (June 30-July 4, 2025) No, Seth Meyers and his staff are taking the week off, but you can still get your Late Night fix by catching up on the re-aired episodes below. Here's the full schedule for this week: Friday, June 27: Christine Baranski (Nine Perfect Strangers; The Gilded Age), James Acaster (James Acaster: Heckler’s Welcome) and Meredith Hayden (The Wishbone Kitchen Cookbook). (Original Air Date 6/17/25) Monday, June 30: George Clooney (GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK) and Jennifer Simard & Christopher Sieber (Death Becomes Her). (OAD 6/2/25) Tuesday, July 1: Benicio Del Toro (The Phoenician Scheme) and Stephen Graham (Adolescence). (OAD 6/4/25) Wednesday, July 2: Henry Winkler (Hazardous History with Henry Winkler) and Monica Barbaro (Fubar). (OAD 6/9/25) Thursday, July 3: Joel McHale (The 1% Club), Nico Parker (How to Train Your Dragon) and Atsuko Okatsuka (Father). (OAD 6/10/25) Friday, July 4: Arnold Schwarzenegger (Fubar) and Barry Diller (Who Knew). (OAD 6/16/26)

Highlights from Late Night with Seth Meyers (June 2025)

Here's a few big moments from recent episodes of Late Night:

Conan O'Brien: On June 12, Conan O'Brien returned to Late Night after 15 years away from 30 Rock for a sweet and effortlessly funny interview. He revealed a few secrets from his time at NBC, and the most horrifying one is that he originally thought he wanted to rename Late Night to Nighty Night.

Jason Mantzoukas: The beloved, chaotic character actor known for Big Mouth, The Good Place, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine joined (his best friend) Meyers on June 24 to talk about competing on the British show Taskmaster and to play out his very understandable fantasy of being on Downton Abbey.

Allison Williams: The M3GAN 2.0 star explained how the new film takes the robotic doll into a whole new genre.

James Acaster: The British comedian talked about his Hecklers Welcome special and had Meyers giggling throughout the entire interview. The segment is re-airing on June 27, but the extended version is available on YouTube.

