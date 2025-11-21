Is Jenn Lyon's Coach Courteney Potter Pregnant on Stumble?

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The cheerleading coach had a lot to deal with in Episode 3 of the NBC mockumentary. Find out how things turned out!

A tell-tale pimple — or lack of one — caused a lot of stress for Courteney Potter (Jenn Lyon) on Episode 3 of Stumble.

In the November 21 episode of NBC's newest mockumentary comedy, the newly appointed Headltston State Junior College cheer coach found herself ushering her fledgling Buttons team back to class at the start of the school year and dealing with athletes syncing up around her when it came to their time of the month.

The episode, “In Sync," took a comedic look at the myth that women in the same household or on the same teams get their periods at the same time after spending significant amounts of time with each other. Coach Courteney found herself navigating a stressful week as she dealt with the emotional turmoil of not syncing up with her squad, and wondering if she was pregnant with an unplanned baby.

As for what got her especially nervous — her monthly chin pimple didn't make its clockwork appearance. So Courteney was immediately nervous, while her husband, dad-ready Boon (Taran Killam), was kind of excited at the prospect.

Courteney Potter (Jenn Lyon) appears on Stumble Season 1 Episode 3 "In Sync". Photo: Clifton Prescod/NBC

Why Coach Courteney worried that she was pregnant

Initially, Courteney was preoccupied with nurturing her very needy new cheer squad as they settled into their new school schedules. Once she realized that all of her female cheerleaders had their periods, but her pimple hadn't arrived yet, concern sunk in.

"Now, the girls on the team usually sync up with the coach," Courteney told the mockumentary cameras, "... But this year, I guess I'm gonna be syncing up with them."

She added that she always gets a "tell-tale pimple" on her chin right before. "I never miss it no matter how inconvenient," Courteney added. But there was no sign of the pimple yet.

While Courteney is still hesitant to make the parenting commitment at this moment, due to being focused on her new job, Boon is supportive, yet eager to be a dad.

Coach Courteney spent the bulk of the episode being a very effective "Mama Bear" to some spiraling squad members. In particular, Dimarcus (Jarrett Austin Brown) needed some focus put on his studies, and Courteney discovered that Sally (Georgie Murphy) was secretly living in her car. So, the Potters took her in.

Boon E. Potter (Taran Killam) and Courteney Potter (Jenn Lyon) appear on Stumble Season 1 Episode 3 "In Sync". Photo: Ralph Bavaro/NBC

Is Jenn Lyon's Coach Courteney pregnant? By the end of Stumble Episode 3, Courteney's tell-tale pimple did eventually make its monthly appearance on her chin, meaning that a tiny Potter isn't in the cards right now. That sudden shift caused her to get emotional about not being pregnant at the time. However, Boon told her that they can look forward to having a baby "when the time is right."

And in the meantime, the coach can keep directing her awesome mom vibes towards her athletes who very much need all the help they can get.

New Stumble episodes air on Fridays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.