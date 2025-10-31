Is Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Playing This Week? Injury Status Explained

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Steve Martin and Alison Brown: Let’s Get Out of Here

Brittany Snow Confirms Season 2 of The Hunting Wives; Reacts to Her Answers in a 1998 Interview

Former Heisman winner and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has been battling a hamstring injury in recent weeks — so what does that mean for his status in Sunday night’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football on NBC?

How to Watch Watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Daniels came in with a ton of hype fresh off a stellar season with LSU where he won the Heisman trophy in his last season of college football. Now 24 years old in his second NFL season, Daniels has been somewhat limited due to minor injuries including hamstring issues and a sprained knee this year. But he won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024 while leading the Commanders to a 12-5 record and deep playoff push, so the potential is certainly there when healthy.

What is Jayden Daniels’ injury status for the Week 9 game against the Seahawks? Daniels was reportedly a participant in practice in the latter part of the week, and is likely to play. But his exact status for the game remains uncertain at this point and will likely depend on how he's feeling on Sunday. He's battling a lingering hamstring injury.

Head coach Dan Quinn noted they “have a plan” for Daniels’ recovery and role, but that process will all depend on how Daniels responds to treatment and how quickly he bounces back. Regardless, the injury isn't expected to keep him sidelined longterm, and Daniels is expected to be recovered fully within a week or two.

RELATED: Which NFL Games are on Sunday Night Football in 2025-2026? Full Schedule Breakdown

Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. Photo: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football

The Commanders get a primetime stage this weekend to take a swing at a signature win against the surging 5-2 Seattle Seahawks, with the matchup featured on NBC and Peacock’s Sunday Night Football, kicking off at 7:20 p.m.

The Seahawks are led by quarterback Sam Darnold, who has emerged as one of the most productive players in the league in this early part of the season. The Seahawks’ offense also includes running back Kenneth Walker III and leading receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Who is the Washington Commanders' backup quarterback? If Daniels isn’t able to go on Sunday night, or plays and has to leave the game due to lingering issues, veteran backup quarterback Marcus Mariota is poised to step in. Mariota, a former star college player at Oregon, has been a career NFL starter and backup for a decade — with stints at the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles before joining the Commanders these past two seasons.

Watch the Washington Commanders vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock this Sunday at 7:20 p.m.!