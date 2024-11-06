Is Jake Lockett's Carver leaving Firehouse 51 on Chicago Fire?

Mikami Risks Her Job to Perform a C-Section on a Woman Who Is DOA | Chicago Fire | NBC

Kidd Gets Shoved and Carver Starts a Fight on the Scene of a Kitchen Fire | Chicago Fire | NBC

Kidd Gets Shoved and Carver Starts a Fight on the Scene of a Kitchen Fire | Chicago Fire | NBC

Watching an ex move on is never easy, but for Carver, it's led to a certified crash-out on Chicago Fire.

Throughout Chicago Fire Season 12, viewers obsessed over Carver's (Jake Lockett) dynamic with Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith). They had a brief fling, and Carver was distraught by the breakup, taking furlough in the Season 12 finale. Violet regretted the split and was eager to reconcile when Carver returned to work in Season 13. However, by then, he'd gotten back together with his ex, Tori (Holly Hinchliffe).

How to Watch Watch the Season 13 premiere of Chicago Fire Wednesday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC.

RELATED: What's Happened to Jake Lockett's Character Sam Carver on Chicago Fire?

While many would assume Carver getting into a relationship would make him bright-eyed and bushy-tailed around the firehouse, the opposite has been the case. Carver hasn't been doing well, and it all came to a head in Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 6 ("Bird of Prey"). Here's what happened:

Sam Carver has been going through it on Season 13 of Chicago Fire

Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Tori hasn't been the best thing for Carver. Since they got back together, he's been acting aloof and distancing himself from his 51 friends. Meanwhile, Tori's partying lifestyle has badly influenced Carver, who has been drinking heavily between shifts. Sensing his unrest, Violet has encouraged Carver to take care of himself, but it's not been successful, as Tori continues to isolate him from his 51 family.

After partying with Tori and waking up hungover, Carver headed to work.

As the bell rang for an incoming call, Lt. Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) was confused to see that Carver wasn't on her rig. After she found Carver in the sleeping quarters taking a nap, having failed to hear the bell due to his long night, a different alarm started ringing in Kidd's head. Kidd has been under pressure from the new chief, Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney), to get her rig together after heavy turnover, and she didn't need Carver slacking off while Truck 81 was under a microscope.

"There will be no more screw-ups," Carver promised his lieutenant.

Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) appears in Season 13 Episode 6 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

That ended up being easier said than done for Carver, who remained cagey around his 51 colleagues and ended up having to call Tori to bring him a piece of his firefighter gear that he'd forgotten at home. After Tori asked why it was urgent, Carver explained that forgetting his gear would be seen as an issue after sleeping through the bell.

"I don't know how you stand it here, the way everybody's always up in each other's business," Tori told him.

"It's fine, I can manage," Carver said.

"I know you can; I just don't know why you'd want to," Tori explained. "It'd be nice to work someplace where you actually feel appreciated instead of judged all the time for every little thing. You know any firehouse in Austin would kill for a guy like you."

Is Jake Lockett's Carver leaving Firehouse 51 on Chicago Fire?

Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) appears in Season 13 Episode 6 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Later, Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) flagged Carver down after noticing an issue from their call.

"Hey Carver, you got a sec?" Ritter asked.

"Not really; I was gonna try to grab a shower before the next call," Carver said.

"OK, I'll make it quick," Ritter assured him. "The levels in your SCBA tank. You didn't change it out after the last call."

"Of course I did," Carver snapped defensively. "And who told you to go second-guessing my work?"

"Our lieutenant," Ritter explained, confused by the aggression. "She asked me to check all the equipment, and instead of taking it to her, I came right to you."

"You know, as a friend," Ritter added before leaving. Carver immediately regretted his words, but it was too late — Kidd overheard the entire exchange. Kidd approached Carver, who instantly tried to backpedal.

Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) appears in Season 13 Episode 6 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

"Lieutenant," Carver began. "I am sure —"

"Go home, Carver," Kidd told him.

"What?" Carver asked.

"I will call a floater to finish out the rest of the shift," Kidd told him sternly. "And don't plan on coming back unless you get yourself together."

Chi-Hards are perched to see if Carver will be able to get his act together and return to Firehouse 51. Find out what happens by watching Season 13 of Chicago Fire Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.