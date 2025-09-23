Hoda Kotb says ‘the best part of my life started at 50’: Full interview

Hoda Kotb says ‘the best part of my life started at 50’: Full interview

Is Hoda Kotb Back on TODAY? All About Her Exciting Return

Don't look now — Hoda Kotb is back on TODAY.

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

Although her return was only temporary, it was an exciting morning in the TODAY studio regardless. On September 23, the former co-anchor stopped by to promote her latest project, the release of her latest book, Jump and Find Joy: Embracing Change in Every Season of Life.

As fans could probably expect, Kotb's TODAY family was jumping for joy over her appearance, literally! In an Instagram video shared by the morning show, Kotb and her former colleagues are seen having a great time being reunited once again.

Watch Hoda Kotb and the TODAY family literally jump for joy.

Kotb's perpetually smiling face is always welcome on the show, and fans couldn't resist raving about her temporary return in the comments.

"Hoda is such a breath of fresh air (I know you are busy but we need a Hoda Morning Talk Show)🙏🏾💜🎉🙏🏾," said one fan.

RELATED: Hoda Kotb's Life Now Features This Major Morning Change: "I Now Wake Up at..."

The 61-year-old mother of two girls made the most out of her return to TODAY. She made an appearance during the 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. stretch before capping her morning with a return to TODAY's fourth hour. She even spent time recording a new episode of Jenna Bush Hager's podcast, Open Book with Jenna — and the episode is already available.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb appear on the Today show Season 73. Photo: Nathan Congleton/TODAY

Her latest book, Jump and Find Joy, is filled with plenty of motivational quotes and anecdotes from every person who has made an impact on Kotb over the years. It's a must-read for anyone looking to end 2025 on a positive note.

Jump and Find Joy: Embracing Change in Every Season of Life is now available everywhere books are sold.

Hoda Kotb opens up about dating and her split from her fiancé in her new book

In Jump and Find Joy, Kotb revealed that after attending the Hoffman Institute, a one-week retreat specializing in "transformational work," she felt that "everything had shifted" — even her relationship with her former fiancé, Joel Schiffman.

RELATED: Hoda Kotb Shares New Photo of Ex-Fiancé Joel Schiffman with Their 2 Daughters

"I knew I could say that I wanted to better myself or something vague like that," she wrote. "But when I looked around at all the people who'd shared their raw truth, I felt so moved by their honesty. They deserved the same from me. So, I said it. I told the truth about why I had come. I am a total phony in my relationships. I’m a pretender.”

In words with TODAY.com, Kotb revealed that her dating life is far from over — and she's not shying away from meeting someone new.

Hoda Kotb on TODAY on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

"I think I'm just waiting to see what happens," she explained. "I always tell my kids, 'Thoughts become things. So what you think about can be.'... I'm not running around saying, 'Set me up. Who's the guy? What's the app?'"

Kotb then put everything in perspective like only she could:

"But I do know that in this season, that's coming — where and how, I'm not clear yet," she continued. "But I think the closer you get to who you are, the more likely you are to meet someone who you're ready for."