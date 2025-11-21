Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Settle in for another round with Bobbie and her hysterical friends on Happy's Place Season 2 tonight on NBC.

Reba McEntire Is Back in a New Happy’s Place Episode — Here’s What Time to Watch

The laughs have been endless on Season 2 of Happy's Place as Reba McEntire's beloved Bobbie and her ragtag crew explore an exciting new chapter at the pub.

How to Watch Watch Happy's Place Fridays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

From the swoon-worthy romance blooming between Bobbie and Emmett (Rex Linn) to the hysterical banter between Happy's Place bartender Gabby (Melissa Peterman) and Bobbie's co-owner and newly discovered half-sister, Isabella (Belissa Escobedo), Season 2 of Happy's Place has gone even deeper into the heart at the core of the Knoxville tavern: its wacky staff. From the laughs from the studio audience to the occasional pop-in from a fellow Reba alum, Happy's Place serves up all of the wholesome nostalgia of many beloved '90s sitcoms.

“It feels like… being part of a resurgence of sitcom television, and that’s very special, and so I’m feeling so lucky," Belissa Escobedo told NBC Insider in a January 2025 interview. “Reba is an angel, so it’s awesome to go to work every day and have it be her at the forefront.”

Tokala Black Elk feels similarly while playing Takoda on the NBC sitcom. "I feel like I'm the luckiest man on Earth," Elk gushed in a behind-the-scenes video from the Happy's Place set. "Because I get to work with the funniest people."

Happy's Place is back with an all-new episode tonight on NBC, so here's what to know about tuning in and catching up with Bobbie and the crew.

The cast of Happy's Place appear on Season 2 Episode 1 "Promises, Promises". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Is Happy's Place new tonight, November 21, 2025? Yes! An all-new episode of Happy's Place airs tonight at 8/7c on NBC. The logline for tonight's Happy's Place episode — Season 2, Episode 3 ("Straw Man") — reads: "When Gabby asks Bobbie to help vet men to be her potential donor, Bobbie is happy to participate until she discovers Gabby is considering Emmett for the donation; Isabella is asked to be the guest speaker for Takoda's daughter's class."

Isabella (Belissa Escobedo) and Gabby (Melissa Peterman) appear on Happy's Place Season 2 Episode 1 "Promises, Promises". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

When do new episodes of Happy's Place Season 2 air? New episodes of Happy's Place Season 2 air on Friday nights at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock. The logline for next week's Happy's Place episode — Season 2, Episode 4 ("Testing Testing") — reads: "After Bobbie notices how much Isabella misses school, she signs them both up for an online course unaware of how serious Isabella would take it; Gabby wears Isabella's old Stanford sweatshirt, tricking customers into believing she went there."

Bobbie (Reba McEntire) and Emmett (Rex Linn) appear on Happy's Place Season 2 Episode 1 "Promises, Promises". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of Happy's Place? Fans can watch every past episode of Happy's Place on Peacock right now.

Like Season 1 of the NBC sitcom, Season 2 of Happy's Place boasts a powerhouse lineup of guest stars who will cross paths with Bobbie and her staff this year. Christopher Lloyd, Carol Kane, Saturday Night Live alum Cheri Oteri, and Reba star JoAnna García Swisher are just some of the comedic heavyweights hopping aboard the Season 2 chaos, and viewers can't wait to see what they bring to Bobbie's bar.

Amid the excitement of Season 2 guest stars and a juicy romance unfolding between Bobbie and Emmett, McEntire tells NBC Insider that Season 2 of Happy's Place is a "good emotional rollercoaster" that will keep viewers on their toes.

"You’ll just laugh, and then the next scene, it’s like, 'Oh my gosh, my heart’s been torn out,'" McEntire said. "And it’s just wonderful writing. Just love it. We can sink our teeth into it."