Reba McEntire Returns in a New Episode of Happy's Place Tonight on NBC (DETAILS)

Here's when you can catch up with Bobbie and her hysterical friends on Happy's Place Season 2.

Season 2 of Happy's Place has been delivering non-stop laughs, and viewers can't wait to see what will happen next.

Bobbie (Reba McEntire) and her faithful staff have been kept on their toes this season as new romances bloom at the bar. Amid the workplace action, Season 2 is also serving up another energizing round-up of Happy's Place guest stars who will brush shoulders with Bobbie and the crew. Comedic icons like Christopher Lloyd, Carol Kane, Saturday Night Live alum Cheri Oteri, and Reba star JoAnna García Swisher are all confirmed to be making their way to the Knoxville tavern this season.

Beyond all of the exciting guest stars, McEntire described Season 2 of Happy's Place as a "good emotional rollercoaster" as the tavern's staff takes viewers on a wild ride. "You’ll just laugh, and then the next scene, it’s like, 'Oh my gosh, my heart’s been torn out,'" McEntire told NBC Insider. "And it’s just wonderful writing. Just love it. We can sink our teeth into it."

Bobbie (Reba McEntire) and Emmett (Rex Linn) appear on Happy's Place Season 2 Episode 1 "Promises, Promises". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Happy's Place is back with an all-new episode tonight on NBC, so here's what to know about tuning in and catching up with Bobbie and the crew.

Is Happy's Place new tonight, November 14, 2025? Yes! An all-new episode of Happy's Place airs tonight at 8/7c on NBC. The logline for tonight's Happy's Place episode — Season 2, Episode 2 ("I've Got a Secret") — reads: "After Bobbie and Emmett's big moment, Bobbie is still unsure how Emmett truly feels about her, prompting Bobbie to do the unthinkable and give Emmett a birthday gift; Gabby tries to convince Isabella to give her the family discount on Happy's house."

When do new episodes of Happy's Place Season 2 air? New episodes of Happy's Place Season 2 air on Friday nights at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock. The logline for next week's Happy's Place episode — Season 2, Episode 3 ("Straw Man") — reads: "When Gabby asks Bobbie to help vet men to be her potential donor, Bobbie is happy to participate until she discovers Gabby is considering Emmett for the donation; Isabella is asked to be the guest speaker for Takoda's daughter's class."

The cast appears on Happy's Place Season 2 Episode 1 "Promises, Promises". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of Happy's Place? Fans can watch every past episode of Happy's Place on Peacock, the perfect place to catch up with the hysterical crew.

From the side-splitting guest stars to the day-to-day hysterics inside the Knoxville tavern, Season 2 is serving up another wholesome chapter at Happy's Place. McEntire's co-star Belissa Escobedo talked about the joys of joining a sitcom that reads as a love letter to classic sitcoms. From the studio audience to the Reba guest stars, Happy's Place is a nostalgic watch from start to end.

“It feels like… being part of a resurgence of sitcom television, and that’s very special, and so I’m feeling so lucky," Escobedo, who plays Isabella on Happy's Place, told NBC Insider in a January 2025 interview. “Reba is an angel, so it’s awesome to go to work every day and have it be her at the forefront.”

Tokala Black Elk, who plays Takoda on the sitcom, echoed this sentiment in a behind-the-scenes clip on the set of Happy's Place. "I feel like I'm the luckiest man on Earth," he said, "because I get to work with the funniest people."