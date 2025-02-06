Is a New Episode of Found on Tonight? (February 6, 2025)

Found will be back on TV next week, February 13, with an all-new episode titled "Missing While Misidentified" that's airing at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

What's the latest for Gabi and Sir? Here's what to know on when the next episode airs.

Found fans received quite the double shock in last week's Season 2 episode when Hugh Evans — aka Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) — was finally arrested and Margaret's (Kelli Williams) son Jamie (played as an adult by Parker Queenan) suddenly turned up after he mysteriously went missing at the bus station 13 years ago. If you're eagerly waiting to see what happens next, we have some news on the timing of those answers: the show is taking a small hiatus this week but will return to NBC with a new episode on Thursday, February 13.

We know it's hard, but trust us — it's totally worth the wait! The Jamie storyline in particular is one that series creator, showrunner, and executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll has been looking forward to for a very long time. "We’re gonna dive into that in a really big way and start to get some real answers — and a lot more questions — for Margaret and her family," she teased during a recent Zoom call with NBC Insider.

The showrunner later continued: "Jamie’s been seven years in the making. Jamie was one of the first characters after Gabi and Margaret that I came up with, knowing we weren’t going to meet him until Season 2; knowing we likely weren’t going to meet him until the back half of Season 2. But he’s been a character that has sat in my heart for seven, eight years. And so, to see it come to life was just…my poor assistant can testify, I was a complete wreck. Because I’d be writing scripts and crying, then watching cuts [and crying more]. They were like, ‘Are you okay? Do you need air?’ Just watching it all come to life and fleshed out really was every dream come true for such a complicated story."

Margaret (Kelli Williams), Lacey (Gabrielle Walsh), and Gabi (Shanola Hampton) appear on Found Season 2 Episode 6 "Missing While Gabi Mosely". Photo: Steve Swisher/NBC

What is NBC's Found about?

Found centers around Mosely & Associates (otherwise known as M&A), the crisis management outfit founded by former kidnap victim, Gabi Mosely. The devoted experts at M&A, all of whom grapple with deep-rooted psychological trauma related to kidnap and/or hostage situations, specialize in finding people often ignored by the system.

In addition to Carroll, the show's executive producers include Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Lindsay Dunn.