Is Dr. Caitlin Lenox Going to Be OK on Chicago Med? That Fall Finale Cliffhanger

Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) has landed in peril on Chicago Med after she decided to go out on a limb to help a patient in need. That limb snapped with the return of Jack Falahee's villanous Devin Carter.

Falahee's Devin Carter first appeared during Season 11, Episode 4 ("Family First") after he and his wife, Faye, visited Gaffney after an explosive argument resulted in Faye having a lacerated spleen. Despite giving a cover story, Lenox and the nurses caught several telltale signs of domestic abuse. Lenox encouraged Faye to file a report, only for Faye to deny any support from the concerned Gaffney team. Caitlin went the extra mile and added her contact information to Faye's phone, feeling disheartened and anxious about Faye's refusal to leave her abusive husband. But that wasn't the last Lenox would see of Devin Carter.

Lenox found herself determined to help Faye during Med's fall finale ("Double Down"), and it has Chihards worried about her fate. Here's what happened:

Jack Falahee's villainous Devin Carter returned to Chicago Med

As she continues to silently process her GSS diagnosis, Lenox has embraced an entirely new attitude due to feeling she has little to lose. Lenox employed this hardened resolve after catching wind of an injured patient who wouldn't wake up after passing out at a pharmacy with a B.A.C. of 2.75. Lenox was shocked to discover an unresponsive Devin Carter back in her Emergency Department less than a month his other incident. Lenox encouraged the doctors to wait for him to sober up to complete stitches, meanwhile buying herself some time.

Lenox suspected that Devin passed out during a failed attempt to treat injuries sustained during another fight with Faye. Upon waking, Devin gave a half-hearted excuse that he received the nasty gash on his arm during a recreational hockey game. A player had run into him, knocked him into a glass wall, and skated over his arm before Devin punched the ice in frustration. Devin claimed he passed out after drinking off the pain and trying to fix himself up at a pharmacy.

Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) assured Devin he'd need stitches, asking if he wanted to give Faye a call. Now on high alert, Devin explained that Faye was on a business trip, so he didn't want the Gaffney doctors calling his wife. Sensing this was a lie, Lenox called Faye's cell phone only to hear it go off in Devin's hospital room, confirming the doctor's suspicions of foul play. Devin had hurt himself during an argument with Faye — and if he looked that rough, how was Faye doing?

Dr. Caitlin Lenox was attacked during a troubling house call

Lenox quickly wrote down the Carters' address as Ripley cautioned her against taking matters into her own hands. Lenox said it was their only option; the local police wouldn't prioritize a welfare check with an upcoming storm leading to an influx of calls. They didn't have time, so Lenox left Gaffney as Ripley kept stalling by postponing Devin's stitches and insisting on a CT scan for a potential concussion.

Devin grew increasingly impatient with the Gaffney crew, asking to be discharged as soon as possible. Ripley continued dragging his feet, but Devin wasn't so easily fooled. As Lenox arrived at Faye and Devin's house, no one answered the door, inspiring Lenox to break in to do a DIY welfare check. Lenox discovered a bloodied Faye in the basement after being pushed down the stairs; she was in terrible condition and couldn't walk.

Lenox was forced to leave the basement to get better cell service to contact authorities. Lenox assured Faye she would be right back, but just as she arrived upstairs, Devin was there waiting with a handgun. Devin struck Lenox unconscious, leaving Chihards with one heck of an emotional cliffhanger to process.

