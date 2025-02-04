LEAK: Parvati and David's "Family" Alliance Is in Trouble | Deal or No Deal Island | NBC

After the Banker's Island saw its most shocking twist yet, there's more in store for Deal or No Deal Island.

Deal or No Deal Island is known for being full of surprising shake-ups, but no one could have expected Season 2's most shocking elimination yet.

At the end of the January 28 episode, Maria-Grace Cook and Storm Wilson’s showmance came to a screeching halt after Dickson Wong beat the Banker at Temple. While Dickson ultimately banked a whopping $5 million for the group, he shocked everyone, including host Joe Manganiello, when he chose to eliminate Storm from the game.

“I just want to start off by saying regardless of whether I made a good deal tonight or not, I think you guys are all great people," Dickson said before announcing his decision. "But I feel like I'm one of those people that came to play. What's best for my game to get me back in — because I do know I made a lot of deals with people and stuff like that — the best chance for me to win this game is to unfortunately take out Storm.”

Dickson Wong and Joe Manganiello appear on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 Episode 4 "Throw and Tell". Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

Talk about a cliffhanger! Below is everything you need to know to watch Deal or No Deal Island this week on NBC.

Is Deal or No Deal Island new tonight, February 4, 2025? Yes! A brand new episode of Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 airs tonight, Tuesday, February 4, at 9/8c on NBC. The synopsis for Season 2, Episode 5 (“Trust Fall”) reads: “After a historic win and two shocking betrayals, the competition intensifies for the remaining 10 players as friends turn into enemies and an unlikely alliance forms.”

When do new episodes of Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 air? You can catch new episodes of Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on NBC, directly following brand new episodes of St. Denis Medical and Night Court. If you miss it during the week, NBC is also airing a rerun of the latest Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 episode on Sunday night. On February 9, you can watch Episode 5 (“Trust Fall”) at 7/6c on NBC.

How to watch Deal or No Deal Island

You can watch Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on NBC and new episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

To get all the behind-the-scenes DONDI details, remember to add the Deal or No Deal Island After Show with Boston Rob to your watchlist. New episodes of the after show are released on Wednesdays and can be streamed on Peacock, NBC's YouTube, and NBC.com.