Is Deal or No Deal Island New Tonight? (February 11, 2025)
After yet another shocking elimination, things are getting really intense on Deal or No Deal Island.
Things are getting pretty tense on the Banker’s Island. At this point in Deal or No Deal Island, trust has been broken and alliances have been tested.
Dr. Will Kirby shocked his fellow players with his bait-and-switch gameplay strategy when he faced the Banker. In another twist, Dr. Will made everyone’s jaw drop when he chose to eliminate Maria-Grace "M.G." Cook as they had expected him to send Courtney “C.K.” Kim home instead.
"C.K., you, in particular, have not been kind to me at all," Dr. Will said after he made a good deal with the Banker. "You were meaner to me than you had to be, and as a result, the person going home tonight is M.G."
When M.G. visited Boston Rob on the Deal or No Deal Island After Show after her elimination, she agreed that Dr. Will’s choice came out of left field. “You felt safe, right? Like, why wouldn't you?” Boston Rob asked.
"Yeah, you can't ever get comfortable, and I did, and that's why I'm out," M.G. said.
Dr. Will ultimately accepted a final offer of $168,000 that was added to the pot and left everyone walking on eggshells. So what’s happening on Deal or No Deal Island this week? Read on for everything you need to know.
Is Deal or No Deal Island new tonight, February 11, 2025?
Yes! A brand new episode of Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 airs tonight, Tuesday, February 11, at 9/8c on NBC.
The synopsis for Season 2, Episode 6 (“Power Grab”) reads: “The fate of the remaining nine players rests with their peers, but allegations of cheating spark chaos and lead to an explosive game of Deal or No Deal in the Temple.”
When do new episodes of Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 air?
New episodes of Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 air on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on NBC, directly following St. Denis Medical and Night Court.
How to watch Deal or No Deal Island
You can watch Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on NBC. If you miss Tuesday’s broadcast, no worries! New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.
To get the behind-the-scenes scoop on DONDI and unpack the latest episode, you can also check out the Deal or No Deal Island After Show with Boston Rob. New episodes of the after show are released on Wednesdays on Peacock, NBC's YouTube, and NBC.com