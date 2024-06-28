Is Dateline New Tonight (June 28, 2024)?

For decades, Dateline has been a true crime fan favorite, but will there be a new episode on this week?

For true crime junkies everywhere, Dateline is can’t-miss television.

NBC’s beloved newsmagazine has brought some of the country’s most harrowing mysteries to life through in-depth interviews, haunting storytelling and tantalizing clues that keep the viewer on the edge of their seat.

It’s these distinct features that keep fans coming back for more week after week, and it’s certainly no surprise that loyal viewers are eager to unwrap the next mystery. But will there be a new episode to delve into this week?

Is Dateline new tonight, Friday, June 28, 2024? No, there will not be a new Dateline on Friday, June 28. Instead, NBC will continue its ongoing coverage of the Olympic trials as America’s top athletes compete for a coveted spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

When will Dateline return with new episodes? Fortunately, Dateline fans won’t have to put their amateur sleuthing skills aside for long. The series will return with an all-new episode on Friday, July 5, 2024.

How can I watch old episodes of Dateline? As devoted fans wait for a new episode to air, they can check out the large backlog of past Dateline episodes available to stream now on Peacock.

LaNell Barsock. Photo: Dateline/NBC

This includes episodes from its current 32nd Season, including “The Breakup,” which retraces the shocking final hours of California nurse LaNell Barsock’s life. The mystery began when Barsock’s friend La’Rene Austin rushed into the Palmdale station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department covered in blood. Austin told police she stumbled in on her friend dead in the garage of Barsock’s home. Suspicion soon fell to Barsock’s live-in boyfriend, but as detectives delved deeper into the mystery, the case took an unexpected twist.

This season also featured “Sound and Fury,” an episode examining the heartbreaking murder of Tiffany Jackson Pugh, the wife of a popular Atlanta DJ. Pugh was shot to death in her bed while her two children were home with her. The murder sent shockwaves through the music community as some began to fear that someone was targeting those connected to the city's influential hip hop scene.

Tiffany Jackson Pugh. Photo: Dateline/NBC

The “Chameleon” episode follows the life of seemingly “really nice” guy John Smith. When Smith’s wife Betty “Fran” Gladden Smith suddenly disappeared from her New Jersey home, her family was determined to find out what happened to her. As they dove deeper into the mystery, they uncovered Smith was hiding some dark secrets from his past, including another missing wife.

How do I watch new episodes of Dateline? To catch all the latest episodes of Dateline, tune in Fridays at 9/8c p.m. on NBC or catch them when they stream on Peacock the next day.

