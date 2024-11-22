NBC New York's Chuck Scarborough is Retiring: When's His Last Day?

Here's everything you need to know about the beloved news anchor's retirement.

One of NBC's most beloved and respected broadcast journalists is retiring after more than five decades of work.

Chuck Scarborough, who has anchored the news desk at NBC 4 New York since March 25, 1974, announced on November 21 that he would be retiring by the end of the year, officially bringing his impressive career to an end.

In an on-air statement, the 81-year-old spoke openly about his decision and expressed his appreciation for his dedicated viewers.

"There is only one word: gratitude," Scarborough said. "Our WNBC viewers welcomed me into their homes for more than 50 years, trusting me to present the news free of any agenda, faithful to the fundamental principles of accuracy, objectivity and fairness — and to bring them vital, timely information during our darkest and brightest hours. That has been an extraordinary honor."

Fans of the iconic journalist won't be without an occasional Scarborough appearance moving forward, however. Scarborough is calling it "retirement with an asterisk," and will continue to be a part of his WNBC family and provide special reports and contributions to local projects and programming.

The impact of Scarborough's departure will be felt throughout the industry, but the acclaimed anchor has made a lasting imprint on his colleagues throughout his career.

RELATED: Chuck Scarborough Celebrated 50 Years at NBC in the Most Grand NYC Way

"Chuck Scarborough is the gold standard in American broadcast journalism," said Eric Lerner, President and General Manager of NBC 4 New York. "His skills as an anchor, reporter and newsroom leader are unmatched — and he is a pretty special guy off-camera too."

The station has not yet revealed Scarborough's replacement, which will be announced at a later date.

When is Chuck Scarborough's last day?

Chuck Scarborough appears on The Kelly Clarkson Show Episode 7I114. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBC

His last day anchoring at WNBC will be Thursday, December 12 at 6 p.m. ET in what will surely be an emotional and powerful broadcast. Scarborough's last official appearance is a must-watch for viewers in New York — so don't forget to tune in!

During an appearance on TODAY in March commemorating his 50th anniversary at the network, Scarborough relished in the celebration and reflected on the previous five decades of outstanding work manning the anchor desk.

"It's been extraordinary — it sort of sneaks up on you," he confessed. "It comes in little pieces, you know, and you're so preoccupied with the very busy present you kind of forget about how much time was passing by. So this astounds me that it was 50 years ago that I walked into this magnificent building right behind us here."

In honor of Scarborough's anniversary, the Empire State Building was lit up in blue and gold that evening.