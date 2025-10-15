Is Chicago P.D. Coming on Tonight? (October 15)

It's officially Windy City Wednesday — and that means new episodes of your favorite One Chicago shows will be premiering just a few hours from now… right?

Sometimes shows take a brief hiatus at different points in the season, which can be disappointing if fans aren't aware of a show's specific schedule. But the question on everyone's mind right now is this: Is there a new Season 13 episode of Chicago P.D. tonight?

Will a new episode of Chicago P.D. air tonight, October 15?

Good news, Chi-hards: There is a new episode of Chicago P.D. — the third of Season 13 — airing tonight, October 15!

Like always, all you have to do is tune in to NBC at 10/9c to catch all the action and drama. Chicago P.D. wraps up the night of One Chicago programming after following a new episode of Chicago Med at 8/7c and Chicago Fire at 9/8c.

If you can't watch tonight, don't worry; the latest episode will be available tomorrow, October 16, to stream on Peacock.

What can fans expect from the October 15 episode of Chicago P.D.?

Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), and Eva Imani (Arienne Mandi) appear in Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 3. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

According to the official NBC schedule, Season 13, Episode 3's "Canaryville" will involve the "team working a case in Burgess and Ruzek's neighborhood."

Unfortunately, Jesse Lee Soffer will not be directing this time around. (The star directed last week's episode, "Open Wounds," in his third time behind the camera.

Last week kicked off the captivating storyline involving Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar), and according to Aguilar, we'll continue to see the clearly tormented Torres go down a dark path.

In a recent Instagram video posted on October 8, filmed just outside his Chicago P.D. trailer, the 32-year-old directly spoke to fans and addressed his character's wild arc featured throughout the latest season.

"I never thought he was gonna let go of that part of himself, so I'm really excited to see where this story, this arc, takes me this season because it's an arc that carries into a new season," he explained. "How do people behave when they have an existential crisis? When they truly are completely lost in the idea of who they think they were? I'm very excited to explore that as an actor and as a character."

Last week, Torres — still dealing with the ramifications of the Season 12 finale — literally tore sutures out of his own skin after being attacked by a perp.

It's heavy stuff, but as an actor, Aguilar looks forward to showcasing his talent in a vastly different manner.

"I think it's a whirlwind of pain. Just a lot of pain and darkness, so I am expecting a lot of dark moments. I don't think the light is there yet — but I'm excited," he said of his character.