Is Chicago P.D. Coming on Tonight? (October 22)

When does the next new Season 13 episode premiere?

One Chicago Wednesday are in full swing, meaning Chi-hard's can look forward to many new episodes, nearly every week. But sometimes? There's a shakeup in the schedule.

So, is there a new episode of Chicago P.D. tonight? Keep reading to find out.

Is there a new episode of Chicago P.D. airing on October 22?

No need to keep fans in suspense any longer: Yes, the fourth episode of Season 13, "Root Cause," premieres tonight at 10/9c on NBC.

Details are scarce ahead of the premiere, but NBC's official listing simply teases, "a string of violent robberies digs up one family's secrets." Longtime fans know that that brief synopsis could mean absolutely anything and could involve any Chicago P.D. fan-favorite characters.

Of course, "Root Cause" premieres after brand-new episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago Fire at 8/7c and 9/8c, respectively. (Don't forget, all One Chicago episodes are available for next-day viewing on Peacock, too.)

The newest Chicago P.D. cast member has strong ties to Benjamin Levy Aguilar

Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) appears Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 9 "Friends and Family"; Eva Imani (Arienne Mandi) appears on Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 1 "Consequences". Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

As it turns out Arienne Mandi's (Eva Imani) and Benjamin Levy Aguilar's (Dante Torres) relationship pre-dates the current season of Chicago P.D.

"We met actually back in 2020 in a jiu-jitsu class. We were training in L.A., actually, both of us at the time..." Mandi explained to NBC Insider in September 2025. "We realized we have the same sense of humor, and obviously, we were both actors, so we started hanging out, helping each other with self-tapes, training a lot."

Before either star knew what was happening, they found themselves developing a very real friendship!

"We were kind of just very kindred spirits. I guess you could say we just had a blast together and became the closest of friends."

Aguilar called Mandi when he got the news he would be joining the cast in Season 9 — setting the stage for her eventual debut four seasons later.

"I remember when he booked the show and he gave me the news, and he was so excited," Mandi said. "He's like, 'I'm moving to Chicago, it's so crazy!' And, you know, as friends, you always say, 'One day we'll work together.' And it sort of just happened for real. Which was nuts."