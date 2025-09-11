Is Chicago P.D. Back with New Episodes This Month? (September 2025)

Chicago P.D. is coming back very soon — but Chi-Hards have to make it through September for new episodes to drop.

How to Watch Watch the Season 13 premiere of Chicago P.D. on Wednesday, October 1 at 10/9c on NBC and Peacock.

It's time to mark your calendars and set your smartphone alarms: Chicago P.D. Season 13 kicks off — along with Chicago Fire Season 14 and Chicago Med Season 11 — on October 1, 2025. That's right; Windy City Wednesdays are back!

This is the official NBC Wednesday One Chicago schedule:

8/7c: Chicago Med

9/8c: Chicago Fire

10/9c: Chicago P.D.

RELATED: A First Look at This Season's One Chicago Reveals Baby-Daddy Drama and New Faces

It's been a long wait, and fans have been yearning for updates on their favorite One Chicago characters throughout the franchise's summer hiatus. (And yes, viewers are already wishing for more epic crossover moments that have defined all three series.)

For fans of the Intelligence Unit, there's only one day and time to look forward to: October 1 at 10/9c. That's when Chicago P.D. is back.

RELATED: LaRoyce Hawkins Spills "All I'm at Liberty to Say" About Chicago P.D. and Its New Star

Like always, all new One Chicago episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.

Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan previews the upcoming season

Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) appears on Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 22 "Vows". Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

In a September 2 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan previewed the new season, teasing fans that Hank Voight's (Jason Beghe) Intelligence Unit is in shambles after the tragic events that went down in Season 12.

"What we find is that Voight's simple solution that he thought he had found was not so simple," Sigan explained. "So the team is actually disbanded and we are, in this first episode, exploring how the heck is he gonna get them back together? The bullpen has just been empty for a month, so it's a very different feel to our start."

When Season 13 premieres on October 1, viewers may be surprised to see that some of their favorite characters aren't doing so well.

"Nobody is thriving," she confessed. "Some are doing better than others. Voight's trying not to lose it. As we see through the first episode, he is trying his very best to remain calm and face his consequences and do the right thing. And we'll see how that goes."

After Season 12 ended with the super-sweet wedding between Patrick John Flueger's Adam Ruzek and Marina Squerciati's Kim Burgess finally happening, Sigan revealed that the happy couple will be navigating their marriage throughout the season — and as longtime fans know, it's never easy for Ruzek and Burgess.

"They're happy," Sigan said of the newlyweds. "They're kind of in that honeymoon phase of still being really excited about the wedding and being happy together. Their lives are a little more complicated at the moment with work, but the two of them are very strong and happy together and that's something we want to continue to look at: Now you're married, you have this great family unit, but what comes next?"