Is Chicago Med Coming on Tonight? (October 15)

Here are all the details you need about the third episode of Season 14.

Season 11 of Chicago Med is only two episodes old, but it's already shaping up to be one of the most enthralling seasons in the show's history.

Thus far, the season has been marked by several high-profile fan-favorite returns. From Torrey DeVitto making her shocking return as Dr. Natalie Manning — One Chicago fans haven't seen the star since Season 8 — to the return of Nick Gehlfuss' Dr. Will Halstead taking a tragic turn for the worse, every episode has been absolutely can't-miss.

Of course, fans are eager to find out if the third episode of Season 11 airs tonight, or if they'll have to wait another week for a new episode.

Is there a new episode of Chicago Med tonight?

Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) and Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) appear in Chicago Med Season 11 Episode 3. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Start reserving your favorite spot on the couch now: Yes, the third episode of Chicago Med Season 11 will premiere tonight, October 15!

Tonight's new episode is titled "Horseshoes and Hand Grenades." While details of the episode's plot are scarce, NBC's official television schedule listing for the show gives a hint of what to expect: "Ripley and Charles treat a man who can't remember who he is." We'll also see more of DeVitto after last week's cliffhanger revealing Owen got shot.

Don't miss a second of the craziness that seems to permeate through the walls of Gaffney Medical Center. Tune in tonight, October 15, at 8/7c on NBC.

Chicago Med kicks off a slate of all-new One Chicago episodes, with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. airing at 9/8c and 10/9c, respectively. As always, new episodes will be available to stream tomorrow on Peacock.

Dick Wolf makes a rare appearance in a Chicago Med cast selfie

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), Dick Wolf, and Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) appear on set of Chicago Med Season 11 Episode 2 "A Game of Inches". Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC via Getty Images

Chicago Med just celebrated its milestone 200th episode, and one of the show's stars took advantage of the occasion by sharing a stunning cast selfie featuring none other than series creator Dick Wolf himself.

On October 8, Sarah Ramos shared the fantastic photo on Instagram, and sure enough, Wolf makes a rare public appearance by cheesing it up alongside Chicago Med stars like Steven Weber, Darren Barnet, and S. Epatha Merkerson.

"Forgot to post this one. Happy 200th episode Chicago Med!" Ramos wrote.