Is Chicago Fire Coming on Tonight? (October 15)

Another Windy City Wednesday is upon us, but does that mean there are new episodes of your favorite One Chicago shows airing tonight?

Chicago Fire is off to a hot start — pun intended — this season as the drama has been as intense as some of the blazes in Chi-town. Emotions have been running high ever since Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) arrived at a new chapter in their parenting journey, and that's nothing compared to the happenings that have unfolded in Firehouse 51 so far this season. Just ask Mouch McHolland (Christian Stolte).

Still, one question remains: Is there a new episode airing tonight?

Is a new episode of Chicago Fire airing tonight, October 15?

Isaiah (Hero Hunter) and Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) appears on Chicago Fire Season 14 Episode 2 "Primary Search". Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC via Getty Images

Yes — the third episode of Chicago Fire Season 14, titled "In the Blood," airs tonight at 9/8c on NBC. As usual, the new episode is bookended by fresh episodes of Chicago Med airing at 8/7c and Chicago P.D. at 10/9c.

If you can't catch tonight's airing, don't worry — episodes are always available to stream the following day on Peacock.

While details surrounding "In the Blood" are scarce, according to NBC's television listings, the latest episode revolves around "Pascal taking action when budget cuts stretch crews thin."

Christian Stolte gets candid about the new season of Chicago Fire

Randy "Mouch" McHolland (Christian Stolte) appears on Chicago Fire Season 13 Episode 9 "A Favor"; Christopher Hermann (David Eigenberg) appears on Chicago Fire Season 5 Episode 7 "Lift Each Other". Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC; Matt Dinerstein/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

During a September interview with NBC Insider, Stolte spoke about his character's recent promotion to lieutenant of Firehouse 51 — something that was made possible by Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) pulling himself out of contention for the role.

"Coming immediately off of that, [Mouch] is… disoriented, because this is what he wanted, but never imagined it would come at this weird cost. At this strange sacrifice from Herrmann," he explained. "So, it's interesting to play with because he's on uncertain terrain which is kind of a disadvantage because you wanna come into starting your career as an officer with stability and certainty, but there is some unresolved Herrmann-related stuff that has to be addressed and it gets a little more complicated."

Looking ahead to future episodes, Stolte hinted that the simmering tension between the two men may come to a head sooner than later.

"It gets a little more… a little thornier, a little more friction — and it's great because there are a thousand layers between Herrmann and me," he continued. "There are so many little connections between the two of us that you never know which way it's gonna go."