Is Chicago Fire New Tonight? (September 4, 2024)
Find out when all your favorite One Chicago series return on NBC and stream episodes on Peacock.
The wait for Season 13 of Chicago Fire is almost over. And as fans remember, Season 12 was jam-packed with gripping rescue missions and powerful developments at Firehouse 51. The exit of former Chief Eamonn Walker as a series regular brings forth a new member of the One Chicago family, Dermot Mulroney's Fire Chief Dom Pascal, who is sure to shake things up at the station. Between the administrative changes and the developments in Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd's (Miranda Rae Mayo) marriage, Chi-Hards are itching to learn what happens next at the Windy City firehouse.
"As the show keeps growing, these characters keep growing. There's the challenge of what's the next cool call?" Newman said in a May 2024 CBR interview.
"What's the next little obstacle to throw in their path?" Newman continued. "And what's the next step that can bring out the darker side to a character — something that triggers something for them, and they have a different kind of evolution? It's been a constant challenge but in the best way. A real gift to have these characters that you want to see grow and take unexpected turns."
But when will the new Chicago Fire episodes return? Get the details on new episodes of Chicago Fire below.
Sadly, not.
Chicago Fire is in its off-season until the return of One Chicago Wednesdays. Luckily, the wait is nearly over. Season 13 of Chicago Fire, Season 12 of Chicago P.D., and Season 10 of Chicago Med return soon on NBC.
When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air?
Chicago Fire Season 13 premieres Wednesday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC. The episode will follow Chicago Med's Season 9 premiere, with the Season 12 premiere of Chicago P.D. airing directly after Fire. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock.
"It is a new era [of Chicago Fire] in lots of ways, though the core family is still together and will need each other to manage the twists and turns ahead," Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman told NBC Insider. "Fans can expect some darker themes [in Season 13], with new challenges, battles, and thrills as things get shaken up at 51!"
Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire?
Watch every episode of Chicago Fire on Peacock.