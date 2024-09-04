Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (September 4, 2024)

The Chicago Med, Fire and P.D. First Responders Don't Let Anything Stop Them | One Chicago | NBC

One Chicago Friendships Are the Best Friendships | One Chicago | NBC

Severide Is on Top of Truck 81 When It Gets Stolen | Chicago Fire | NBC

Severide Is on Top of Truck 81 When It Gets Stolen | Chicago Fire | NBC

Find out when all your favorite One Chicago series return on NBC and stream episodes on Peacock.

The wait for Season 13 of Chicago Fire is almost over. And as fans remember, Season 12 was jam-packed with gripping rescue missions and powerful developments at Firehouse 51. The exit of former Chief Eamonn Walker as a series regular brings forth a new member of the One Chicago family, Dermot Mulroney's Fire Chief Dom Pascal, who is sure to shake things up at the station. Between the administrative changes and the developments in Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd's (Miranda Rae Mayo) marriage, Chi-Hards are itching to learn what happens next at the Windy City firehouse.

How to Watch Watch the Season 13 premiere of Chicago Fire Wednesday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC.

"As the show keeps growing, these characters keep growing. There's the challenge of what's the next cool call?" Newman said in a May 2024 CBR interview.

"What's the next little obstacle to throw in their path?" Newman continued. "And what's the next step that can bring out the darker side to a character — something that triggers something for them, and they have a different kind of evolution? It's been a constant challenge but in the best way. A real gift to have these characters that you want to see grow and take unexpected turns."

RELATED: About Chicago Fire Season 13 - Premiere Date, Cast, News

But when will the new Chicago Fire episodes return? Get the details on new episodes of Chicago Fire below.

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) appear Season 12 Episode 8 "All the Dark". Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) appear in Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 2 "Call Me McHolland". Photo: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air? Chicago Fire Season 13 premieres Wednesday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC. The episode will follow Chicago Med's Season 9 premiere, with the Season 12 premiere of Chicago P.D. airing directly after Fire. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock. RELATED: What to Know About Chicago Fire Season 12: Details "It is a new era [of Chicago Fire] in lots of ways, though the core family is still together and will need each other to manage the twists and turns ahead," Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman told NBC Insider. "Fans can expect some darker themes [in Season 13], with new challenges, battles, and thrills as things get shaken up at 51!"

Mikami and Novak Help a Woman Who Doesn’t Realize Her Husband Has Died | Chicago Fire | NBC