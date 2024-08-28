Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is Chicago Fire New Tonight? (August 28, 2024)
Find out when all your favorite One Chicago series return on NBC and stream episodes on Peacock.
The return of One Chicago Wednesdays can't come fast enough — particularly Chicago Fire Season 13.
Fans watched Firehouse 51 weather some of its most challenging storms yet in Season 12. With former Chief Eamonn Walker's emotional exit as a series regular and the introduction of Dermot Mulroney's Fire Chief Dom Pascal, so much uncertainty is in the air. Throw in some high-stakes rescue missions, relationship plot lines, and a secret brother (!), and you have one of the most-anticipated seasons of Chicago Fire in recent memory.
"It is a new era [of Chicago Fire] in lots of ways, though the core family is still together and will need each other to manage the twists and turns ahead," Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman told NBC Insider. "Fans can expect some darker themes [in Season 13], with new challenges, battles, and thrills as things get shaken up at 51!"
Get the details on new episodes of Chicago Fire below.
Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (August 28, 2024)
No.
Chicago Fire is still in its off-season until the return of One Chicago Wednesdays. But fret not, Chi-Hards — Season 13 of Chicago Fire, Season 12 of Chicago P.D., and Season 10 of Chicago Med are coming sooner than you think.
When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air?
Chicago Fire Season 13 premieres on Wednesday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC. Episodes stream next day on Peacock.
"As the show keeps growing, these characters keep growing. There's the challenge of what's the next cool call?" Newman said in a May 2024 CBR interview.
"What's the next little obstacle to throw in their path?" Newman continued. "And what's the next step that can bring out the darker side to a character — something that triggers something for them, and they have a different kind of evolution? It's been a constant challenge, but in the best way. A real gift to have these characters that you want to see grow and take unexpected turns."
Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire?
Watch every episode of Chicago Fire on Peacock.