Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (August 28, 2024)

​The return of One Chicago Wednesdays can't come fast enough — particularly Chicago Fire Season 13.

Chicago Fire Season 13 premiere Wednesday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC.

Fans watched Firehouse 51 weather some of its most challenging storms yet in Season 12. With former Chief Eamonn Walker's emotional exit as a series regular and the introduction of Dermot Mulroney's Fire Chief Dom Pascal, so much uncertainty is in the air. Throw in some high-stakes rescue missions, relationship plot lines, and a secret brother (!), and you have one of the most-anticipated seasons of Chicago Fire in recent memory.

"It is a new era [of Chicago Fire] in lots of ways, though the core family is still together and will need each other to manage the twists and turns ahead," Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman told NBC Insider. "Fans can expect some darker themes [in Season 13], with new challenges, battles, and thrills as things get shaken up at 51!"

Get the details on new episodes of Chicago Fire below.

Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) appear in Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 6. Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air? Chicago Fire Season 13 premieres on Wednesday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC. Episodes stream next day on Peacock. RELATED: What to Know About Chicago Fire Season 12: Details "As the show keeps growing, these characters keep growing. There's the challenge of what's the next cool call?" Newman said in a May 2024 CBR interview. "What's the next little obstacle to throw in their path?" Newman continued. "And what's the next step that can bring out the darker side to a character — something that triggers something for them, and they have a different kind of evolution? It's been a constant challenge, but in the best way. A real gift to have these characters that you want to see grow and take unexpected turns."

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd in Chicago Fire Season 6, Episode 23; Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter in Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 11; Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami in Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 9. Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC; Elizabeth Morris/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal