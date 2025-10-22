Is Chicago Fire Coming on Tonight? (October 22)

One Chicago fans everywhere are wondering the same thing today: Is there a new episode of Chicago Fire tonight?

Don't wait any longer to find out if you'll be enjoying a fresh episode featuring all your favorites from Firehouse 51 — keep reading.

Is there a new episode of Chicago Fire tonight?

Yes — Season 14 of Chicago Fire rolls on later tonight!

At 9/8c on NBC, fans will be treated to the fourth episode of Season 14, titled "Mercy." And based on the synopsis, nobody will want to wait until Thursday to catch this episode on Peacock.

According to NBC's official television listings, "Mercy" will be quite the explosive episode. "A devastating fire catches Firehouse 51 off guard," the preview cryptically reads. We have a feeling this episode will be an all-hands-on-deck affair, so you might as well reserve your favorite spot on the couch now.

The new episode will be part of an all new night of premieres on October 22. The latest Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, while the newest Chicago P.D. ep airs at 10/9c — only on NBC, with each new episode available the next day on Peacock.

Chicago Fire's Dermot Mulroney shows off his singing skills

The One Chicago family has been known to be extra talented in more ways than one, but Chicago Fire star Dermot Mulroney may have his colleagues beat in the singing department.

While Mulroney has shown off his musical talent on Instagram before, the 61-year-old star took it to another level in an October 18 Instagram post where he performed an a cappella duet of the classic country song "Oh My Darling Clementine" — with his hound dog Annie contributing backing vocals.

Watch the amazing duet here.

"Say hi to Annie," Mulroney captioned. "She's older than shit but she's still here! - she outlasted both Dad and Mom. somebody dropped her off at the Cape house bc mom had a COONHOUND X-ING sign out front next to the mailbox ❤️🧡🤣."

Annie may be old, but she can still howl a high note with the best of them — what a cute pup. (And yes, fans are already obsessed with Mulroney's raspy singing voice.)