Carisi is typically fearless in the face of danger, but he was left visibly shaken after SVU's Season 26 fall finale. How is he feeling about his job now?

Is Carisi Leaving the SVU? Why Rollins Says He's "Not OK"

Between his wife Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) getting a new gig with the Intelligence Unit and being a father to three, Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) has had his work cut out for him on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He's been working tirelessly, but all that was paused when he accidentally interrupted a robbery in progress in Season 26, Episode 8 ("Cornered"). A routine errand to his favorite deli to pick up a bouquet for his paralegal's birthday escalated into a dangerous situation after two armed robbers held Carisi, the store clerk Ali, and two college graduates (Tess and Elizabeth) at gunpoint.

Despite complying with their demands and handing over their belongings, the gunmen refused to release the hostages. Once SVU Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) caught wind of the situation, she wasted no time calling Rollins and the rest of the NYPD for backup.

Sonny Carisi isn't doing too well on SVU after an intense hostage situation

A.D.A Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) appears in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26 Episode 8 "Cornered". Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

As the NYPD surrounded the deli, the tension inside mounted. Boyd, the impulsive leader of the operation, struggled to maintain control and began binge-drinking. When the police contacted the deli's landline, Ali answered against the robbers' wishes and was fatally shot by Boyd. Despite Carisi's efforts to stop the bleeding, his neighborhood friend died.

Carisi and the hostages were forced into a walk-in cooler while Benson and Rollins worked tirelessly to gather intelligence and establish communication. Utilizing Tess's smartwatch, they contacted Carisi, who warned them that Ali was critically wounded. Desperate to save the hostages, Benson worked to get in contact with the gunmen to hear their demands. However, Boyd's erratic behavior escalated when he discovered Tess had communicated with the police, leading to a horrifying assault on her. Carisi did his best to intervene but was struck unconscious.

When Carisi awoke, he was devastated to learn of Tess's assault and Ali's death. This triggered a full-on breakdown from the A.D.A. He tearfully admitted to Elizabeth that he wasn't an action hero and felt helpless to stop Boyd and Deante.

Meanwhile, Boyd and Deante issued unreasonable demands, including a private plane to their getaway in the Solomon Islands and a hostage swap — they wanted NYPD Captain Benson for Carisi to guarantee safe passage. Despite Rollins' objections, Benson said she'd do it, prioritizing Tess's release for medical attention. However, just as the switch was underway, Carisi resisted, refusing to leave Benson in harm's way.

A.D.A Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) and Boyd (Silas Weir Mitchell) appear in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26 Episode 8 "Cornered". Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

In a dramatic twist, Carisi tackled Boyd during the exchange, triggering a chaotic scuffle inside the deli. Just as Boyd was about to shoot Carisi, Deante turned on his partner, shooting him in a desperate bid to end the ordeal. Carisi seized Deante's gun and ensured the situation was under control as both robbers were arrested.

Exiting the deli, a shaken Carisi sought solace in Rollins' embrace. The traumatic experience him visibly rattled. A few hours later, Benson urged Carisi to seek therapy, but he dismissed the suggestion, claiming he was fine despite seeming shell-shocked. Carisi was an SVU cop for years, but his life had never been threatened like this.

Is Carisi leaving the SVU?

You have to wonder how Carisi is feeling about his job and the future after such a harrowing ordeal. The episode concluded with Benson and Rollins watching Carisi deliver that birthday bouquet to his paralegal. The gesture, meant to provide closure, seemed to underscore his struggle to process the trauma of the day.

Rollins voiced the concern lingering in both their minds: "He's not OK, is he?"

Benson's solemn reply — "No" — captured the lingering impact of the ordeal on their friend. Carisi is in denial of the trauma he's been dealt, and many fans are worried about what it could mean for his future with the squad.

Find out what happens to Carisi next by watching Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and the next day on Peacock. New episodes return January 2025.