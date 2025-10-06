Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton Try To Keep It Professional During Hilarious Interview

Would Blake Shelton Ever Return to The Voice as a Coach? Here's What He Says…

The Voice's Blake Shelton has thoughts about a potential return to the iconic singing competition series.

In an April 2024 interview with E! News, the star spoke about the topic that always seems to come up these days: Whether or not he'd ever return to The Voice in a full-time capacity as a Coach. Spoiler alert: Fans shouldn't get their hopes up about Shelton returning to his iconic oversized Coach Chair anytime soon.

"I did 23 seasons of the show and I enjoyed it," he explained. "And by the time I got to that last season, it was time."

He wrapped up his epic run as Coach after Season 23, a season that saw Niall Horan walk away as the winning Coach. Shelton explained that by that point in his life, he needed to prioritize his own music career.

"I needed to get back to what my day job was anyway," he continued, "which is, you know, being a country singer."

However, Shelton made it crystal-clear that he's not turning his back on the franchise whatsoever. He'll still be part of the family, just not as a Coach anymore.

Blake Shelton performs on NBC's "Today" Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza on May 13, 2025 in New York City. Photo: NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

"I don't mean to sound like I'm not a part of the family anymore," Shelton explained. "It was the most important years of my life where I was a coach on The Voice. But as far as the job goes, I don't think I'm ever ready to do that again as I sit here now."

Sure enough, Shelton showed that he's still a big part of the Voice family in a recent Season 28 episode, proving that he doesn't have to be physically present on set to have a big impact on the Coaches this season.

Did Blake Shelton really appear in Season 28 of The Voice?

During a recent round of Blind Auditions, fans heard the unmistakable voice of Shelton himself in a hilarious moment between the Coaches.

After Michael Bublé — like he's apt to do — bragged about his potential for a three-peat (he was the winning Coach of Seasons 26 and 27), Horan was ready with the soundbite of the season: A recording of Shelton declaring, "I don't give a crap about a three-peat."

As everyone from the live audience to the Coaches started cracking up, Horan looked up toward the sky.

Blake Shelton appears on The Road; Niall Horan appears on The Voice Season 24 Episode 22A "Live Finale Part 1”; Michael Bublé appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Evan Mulling/CBS via Getty Images; Trae Patton/NBC; Art Streiber/NBC

"My father! Is that you?" he asked, then hit a button to replay the soundbite one more time for good measure. Bublé, of course, took it all in stride — but Horan still wanted to pass along a message to Shelton.

"I miss you dad," Horan said in response. "I know you're back there in Oklahoma, harvesting some fields or something."

