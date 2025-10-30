Patient Cuts Off Own Hand But Doesn’t Want Doctors to Save It | Chicago Med | NBC

Goodwin's ex has been battling Alzheimer's dementia since Season 9, but matters took a turn for the worse in the latest episode.

Is Goodwin's Husband, Bert, Going to Be OK on Chicago Med? What We Know

While the gripping medical emergencies are the lifeblood of NBC's Chicago Med, no one loves it when a member of the Gaffney family lands in medical crisis. And as Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) continues navigating her ex-husband's Alzheimer's diagnosis, things are not looking good.

How to Watch Watch Chicago Med Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Despite their turbulent divorce journey in early seasons of Chicago Med, Sharon and her husband, Bert (Gregory Alan Williams), built a very productive rapport as not only co-parents and grandparents, but also friends, throughout the majority of the NBC medical drama. Goodwin and Bert remained amicably happy until Season 9, when Goodwin began noticing disorientation and concerning symptoms from her ex-husband.

After insisting that he see a neurologist, the family's worst fears were realized after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's dementia. As Bert's emergency contact and oldest friend, Goodwin didn't hesitate to flock to Bert's aid. But taking care of someone with Alzheimer's can be a Herculean feat, made only more challenging when it's an ex.

RELATED: Inside This Week's Surprise Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. Crossover (DETAILS)

In Chicago Med's October 29 episode, many fans were left worried about Bert after a jaw-dropping emotional cliffhanger. Here's what we know:

Bert Goodwin (Greg Alan Williams) on Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 5, "I Make a Promise, I Will Never Leave You". Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

What's wrong with Bert Goodwin on Chicago Med? Goodwin's husband, Bert, has been navigating a brutal battle with Alzheimer’s dementia since his diagnosis in Season 9 of Chicago Med. Goodwin has been there for Bert every step of the journey, allowing him to live with her as his primary caregiver until his condition deteriorated and the family determined that Bert's best option was to enter a full-time care facility. Goodwin has visited Bert on several occasions to check in on her ex-husband, even when she explored a romance with someone new. To know Goodwin is to understand her storied history with Bert; she has never wavered from supporting her dear friend. But that unwavering camaraderie has only been tested as Bert's dementia worsens in Season 11 of Chicago Med.

Bert Goodwin's health has taken a turn on Chicago Med

Tara Goodwin (Nicolette Robinson), Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), Bert Goodwin (Gregory Alan Williams), and Michael Goodwin (Hampton Fluker) appear in Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 9. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

In Season 11's "What's Hiding in the Dark," Goodwin visited Bert at the care facility to give him updates on their grandchild, noting his downcast mood. While Goodwin tried to remain positive about the situation, Bert snapped and screamed at her. In her shock, Goodwin yelled right back, which she instantly regretted as she left the facility to give him space.

Goodwin confided to her Gaffney friends about the incident, admitting that she and Bert had their fair share of troubles during their marriage, but he'd never been one to raise his voice. After snapping back, Goodwin was left helpless and remorseful as she processed her ex-husband's worsening condition.

RELATED: Is There a Handsome New Doctor on Chicago Med? All About Theo Rabari

Goodwin's colleagues assured her that her experience was normal; it was a thankless duty to take care of someone with Bert's disease, so she shouldn't beat herself up over the first slip-up in an otherwise glimmering record of empathy. Goodwin remained perturbed, but her concerns reached a fever pitch after she got a call from Bert's care facility.

From the moment Goodwin picked up the phone, it was obvious it wasn't good: Bert had taken a fall and hit his head badly. After rushing to the facility, she learned from a nurse that shortly after taking the tumble, Bert had stopped opening his eyes. As the paramedics frantically worked on resuscitating her ex-husband, Goodwin grew sick with worry.

Find out what happens to Bert next by watching Season 11 of Chicago Med on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.