Season 17 of American Ninja Warrior is bringing the heat.

The first week of Qualifiers was a whirlwind watch — not only did Ninjas face some nostalgia-inducing obstacles from ANW's past — but Ninja icon Daniel Gill slammed his 30th buzzer, an electrifying milestone. Each week, the gravity-defying Ninjas must dig deep to become one of the top 20 performers, cementing their position in the Semifinals. Hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman have already seen some mind-blowing Ninja feats as their sidelines co-host Zuri Hall catches up with the athletes after their runs, and ANW fans can't wait to see what the next round of the Qualifiers brings.

"True Ninja Warrior fans are really gonna appreciate how we went back to the basics," Gbajabiamila revealed. "You're gonna see a lot of the iconic obstacles of the past make their return. And it's a really cool thing because some of these Ninjas who are competing, they have never competed on these obstacles 'cause they weren't even born."

"I am so grateful for the fans and for the athletes whose passion makes it possible for us to get to do this," Iseman told NBC Insider ahead of the Season 17 premiere. "Because Akbar and I, we always feel like we've got the best seats in the house for one of the best sporting events in the world."

Find out when and where to watch episodes of Season 17 of American Ninja Warrior, below.

Is American Ninja Warrior new tonight, June 9, 2025? Yes! The second week of Season 17 Qualifiers will continue as a new lineup of Ninjas takes the stage.

When do new episodes of American Ninja Warrior Season 17 air? New episodes of ANW Season 17 air on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and are available to stream the next day on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

How can I watch old episodes of American Ninja Warrior? All past seasons of ANW are available to stream on Peacock, the perfect place for a marathon of all your favorite Ninja runs.

"This season is really looking at the future of Ninja but also celebrating the past," Iseman told NBC Insider while chatting about Season 17. "We saw some upsets that you never would've predicted in a million years. And then we saw redemptions that just made your heart swell. So the season was filled with so many highlights and so many incredible moments."