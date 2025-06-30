Is a New Episode of American Ninja Warrior on Tonight? (June 30, 2025)

Find out who becomes Season 17's Last Ninja Standing by watching ANW Mondays on NBC.

Season 17 of American Ninja Warrior has viewers on the edge of their seats as the fifth round of Qualifiers continues on June 30.

These gravity-defying Ninjas continue to amaze with their larger-than-life runs on the course. From nostalgia-inducing obstacles making a comeback to format changes coming in the finals, this season of ANW has been all about honoring the old and the new. Who will emerge as Season 17's champion? Only time will tell, but these Ninjas are giving everything they've got to secure the glory.

"You've got guys and girls from all across the U.S., all here in one place, battling it out on the world's toughest obstacle courses, and it is just a community and an event like no other," former ANW champion and Season 17 competitor Daniel Gil told NBC Insider. "You can really feel the energy while watching the show. I think that's part of the draw and the entertaining side of it."

Is American Ninja Warrior new tonight, June 30, 2025? Yes, a new episode of ANW will air tonight, Monday, June 30. The fifth week of Season 17 Qualifiers continues with a fresh lineup of Ninjas duking it out for the honor of making it to the Semi-Finals.

When do new episodes of American Ninja Warrior Season 17 air? New episodes of ANW Season 17 air on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.

How can I watch old episodes of American Ninja Warrior? You can watch every episode of ANW — and stay caught up on the Season 17 competition — on Peacock.

"True Ninja Warrior fans are really gonna appreciate how we went back to the basics," Host Akbar Gbajabiamila told NBC Insider. "You're gonna see a lot of the iconic obstacles of the past make their return. And it's a really cool thing because some of these Ninjas who are competing, they have never competed on these obstacles 'cause they weren't even born."

"I am so grateful for the fans and for the athletes whose passion makes it possible for us to get to do this," ANW Host Matt Iseman told NBC Insider. "Because Akbar and I, we always feel like we've got the best seats in the house for one of the best sporting events in the world."