Is a New Episode of American Ninja Warrior on Tonight? (June 16, 2025)

The third round of Season 17 Qualifiers continues on the June 16 episode of American Ninja Warrior, and fans won't want to miss it.

Hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman have been going wild watching these Ninjas give everything they've got, with our beloved sidelines co-host Zuri Hall weighing in on all the euphoric highs and splashing lows of the competition. The Season 17 Ninjas have been a tenacious bunch, but who will emerge as this season's champion? Ninja Nation has its eyes peeled for this year's Last Ninja Standing.

"I am so grateful for the fans and for the athletes whose passion makes it possible for us to get to do this," Iseman told NBC Insider ahead of the Season 17 premiere. "Because Akbar and I, we always feel like we've got the best seats in the house for one of the best sporting events in the world."

Is American Ninja Warrior new tonight, June 16, 2025? Yes! A new episode of American Ninja Warrior airs tonight, Monday, June 16. The third week of Season 17 Qualifiers will continue with a fresh lineup of new and seasoned veterans taking the stage.

When do new episodes of American Ninja Warrior Season 17 air? New episodes of ANW Season 17 air on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

"True Ninja Warrior fans are really gonna appreciate how we went back to the basics," Gbajabiamila told NBC Insider. "You're gonna see a lot of the iconic obstacles of the past make their return. And it's a really cool thing because some of these Ninjas who are competing, they have never competed on these obstacles 'cause they weren't even born."

"This season is really looking at the future of Ninja but also celebrating the past," Iseman added while chatting about Season 17. "We saw some upsets that you never would've predicted in a million years. And then we saw redemptions that just made your heart swell. So the season was filled with so many highlights and so many incredible moments."