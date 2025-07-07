Is a New Episode of American Ninja Warrior on Tonight? (July 7, 2025)

"We've got the best seats in the house for one of the best sporting events in the world," Matt Iseman told NBC Insider.

Season 17 of American Ninja Warrior has been an action-packed watch as the final round of Qualifiers concludes on July 7.

Each year, the gravity-defying Ninjas take the competition to new heights as they give everything they've got in hopes of emerging triumphant as the season's champion. From fresh-faced rookies to seasoned veterans, Season 17 has been about celebrating the old and the new, and viewers can't wait to see what's in store as the Ninjas head into the Semi-Finals.

"True Ninja Warrior fans are really gonna appreciate how we went back to the basics," Host Akbar Gbajabiamila told NBC Insider. "You're gonna see a lot of the iconic obstacles of the past make their return. And it's a really cool thing because some of these Ninjas who are competing, they have never competed on these obstacles 'cause they weren't even born."

Find out when and where to watch episodes of Season 17 of American Ninja Warrior, below.

Is American Ninja Warrior new tonight, July 7, 2025? Yes, a new episode of ANW will air tonight, Monday, July 7. The sixth and final week of Season 17 Qualifiers will conclude as the Season 17 Ninjas gear up for the thrilling Semi-Finals.

When do new episodes of American Ninja Warrior Season 17 air? New episodes of ANW Season 17 air on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.

How can I watch old episodes of American Ninja Warrior? You can stream every episode of ANW — and stay caught up on the Season 17 competition — on Peacock.

Speaking to NBC Insider, former ANW champion and Season 17 competitor Daniel Gil said ANW has created a unique community. "You've got guys and girls from all across the U.S., all here in one place, battling it out on the world's toughest obstacle courses, and it is just a community and an event like no other," former ANW champion and Season 17 competitor Daniel Gil told NBC Insider. "You can really feel the energy while watching the show. I think that's part of the draw and the entertaining side of it."

ANW Host Matt Iseman loves having a front-row seat to witness all the action. "I am so grateful for the fans and for the athletes whose passion makes it possible for us to get to do this," Iseman told NBC Insider. "Because Akbar and I, we always feel like we've got the best seats in the house for one of the best sporting events in the world."