Is a New Episode of American Ninja Warrior on Tonight? (July 14, 2025)

The American Ninja Warrior Semi-Finals are here, and the Season 17 Ninjas have got their eyes on the prize.

Whether it's a stomach-churning drop to the water or a triumphant buzzer slam, Season 17 has been in no shortage of action as the gravity-defying Ninjas give everything they have to conquer one of the world's most intense obstacle courses. The Qualifiers were a white-knuckled race, but the best of the best are now making their way to the Semi-Finals course in hopes of making it a step further in the Season 17 competition.

From fresh-faced newcomers to quick-footed veterans, each Ninja has been tackling the course with passion, and viewers can't wait to see which Ninja emerges triumphant as the Season 17 champion. But which of these dead set Ninjas will claim the honor of becoming the next American Ninja Warrior?

Find out when and where to watch episodes of Season 17 of American Ninja Warrior, below.

Is American Ninja Warrior new tonight, July 14, 2025? Yes, a new episode of ANW will air tonight. After six weeks of grueling Qualifiers, the first week of the Season 17 Semi-Finals will kick off during the July 14 episode as the sky-flying Ninjas compete for a chance to make it to the highly-coveted Finals stage.

When do new episodes of American Ninja Warrior Season 17 air? New episodes of ANW Season 17 air on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.

How can I watch old episodes of American Ninja Warrior? Fans can stream every episode of ANW — and stay caught up on the Season 17 competition — on Peacock.

While speaking to NBC Insider, host Akbar Gbajabiamila said he has enjoyed that Season 17 has celebrated the old and the new, with several nostalgia-inducing obstacles returning to the course this year. Considering some of the younger Ninjas weren't even alive during the dawn of ANW, it's a full-circle moment for longtime fans.

"True Ninja Warrior fans are really gonna appreciate how we went back to the basics," Gbajabiamila said. "You're gonna see a lot of the iconic obstacles of the past make their return. And it's a really cool thing because some of these Ninjas who are competing, they have never competed on these obstacles 'cause they weren't even born."