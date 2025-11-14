Is Peacock's All Her Fault Based on a Real Story? Kind Of (EXPLAINED)

Dakota Fanning Immediately Spoiled the Ending of All Her Fault for Herself

It's official: Fans can't get enough of All Her Fault, the enthralling miniseries that premiered on Peacock on November 6.

Starring Sarah Snook, Dakota Fanning, and Jake Lacy, All Her Fault tells the story of a mom who finds out her son has been kidnapped. But is the plot of the new series based on a real story?

Is All Her Fault based on a true story?

Technically, All Her Fault is inspired by a real-life story. The series is based on Andrea Mara's 2021 novel of the same name, and more specifically, inspired by a specific incident the author experienced.

In an interview with People, Mara revealed the harrowing nature of thinking — if just for a few moments — that your child may have been kidnapped. The book's plot is based on an occurrence that took place in April 2015, when the author went to pick up her daughter from a playdate at a neighbor's house, only to realize that the house she arrived at was unoccupied.

"The panic only lasted for a few seconds, until a neighbor told me that the family had moved house a few weeks earlier, and I was just working off an old address list," the author said. "It all ended very quickly, much more quickly than it does for Marissa in the book."

Peter (Jake Lacy), Marissa (Sarah Snook), and Detective Alcaras (Michael Peña) appear in All Her Fault Season 1 Episode 2. Photo: Sarah Enticknap/PEACOCK

Thankfully, Mara reconnected with her daughter just a few minutes later, but it nevertheless made the author reassess "how much trust we place in other people when it comes to our kids; when we send them off to school and crèche and playdates and parties."

Ultimately, her experience inspired her to write All Her Fault and to sign on as an associate producer for the Peacock series.

"How do we decide what's safe and not safe, when it comes to our kids?" Mara asked. "And why do parents today seem to worry more than ever?"

The show's biggest changes from the book

Marissa Irvine (Sarah Snook) and Jenny Kaminski (Dakota Fanning) appear in All Her Fault Season 1 Episode 8. Photo: Sarah Enticknap/PEACOCK

While writer and executive producer Megan Gallagher adapted the novel for Peacock, she still worked closely with Mara on the project, who also serves as associate producer.

The most significant changes fans will notice? The series takes place in Chicago instead of Dublin. Also, the books tells the story of Milo's disappearance from three perspectives — Marissa Irvine's (Snook), Jenny Kaminski's (Dakota Fanning), and Carrie Finch's mother Irene (Caroline Brazier) — while the show puts a majority of the focus on Marissa. And in the original, the head detective on the case is a woman. In the Peacock version, the lead investigator is played by Michael Peña (Detective Alcaras).

"Andrea did an incredible job of pairing a thriller structure with saying something about the world," Gallagher told NBC Insider. "So that was something I inherited from her, and absolutely loved from the get-go. But whenever you're doing an adaptation and you're turning a novel into eight episodes, what you're really doing is sort of looking at it a little like an accordion and expanding everything."

She added, "I put my heart and soul into bringing this series onto the screen. There's definitely — I hate to use the word changes, because it wasn't so much about changing things as much as adding, because we have so much more time in eight episodes. So I added a lot to it."

Here's how to watch All Her Fault

Good news: All eight episodes of All Her Fault are now available to stream on demand via Peacock.

Given its inherently binge-able quality, the decision was made to drop all episodes to the platform immediately upon release — and fans are happy about that decision as they dive deep into one of the most intriguing original dramas of the year.