If you live in the Mountain Time Zone, AGT will be airing in two halves this week due to the Democratic National Convention.

Is AGT on Tonight, August 20? How a Schedule Change Could Impact Your Viewing

After last week’s electrifying Quarterfinals, the competition on America’s Got Talent Season 19 is hotter than ever. If you want to catch the second round of Live performances, there may be some important things you need to know depending on where in the country you live.

If you want to make sure you don’t miss a lick of the action, including some of your favorite Acts from the AGT Season 19 Auditions, we’ve got you covered to make sure nothing stands in the way of your viewing. Specifically, if you live in the Mountain Time Zone, this is what you need to know for this week.

Is AGT new on August 20, 2024?

Yes, AGT will have a new episode on August 20, 2024. However, if you live in the Mountain Time Zone, NBC’s coverage of the Democratic National Convention will split your viewing in half. However, you’ll still be able to see the two-hour episode. Here’s how.

AGT Mountain Time schedule change on Tuesday, August 20

For those hoping to view in the Mountain Time Zone, the episode will air at its regular time, 6 p.m. MT. However, unlike typical weeks, the episode will air for one hour before taking a break for an hour of coverage of the DNC. Then, at 9 p.m. MT, the second half of the episode will air on NBC.

So, the schedule will be as follows:

6 p.m. MT – 7 p.m. MT - AGT

8 p.m. MT – 9 p.m. MT - (break for one hour for Convention Coverage)

9 p.m. MT – 10 p.m. MT - AGT

So, if you want to catch all the action, you’ll have to stay up a little later this week or adjust your DVR to ensure you catch it all to view later. Of course, you can always catch the episode the next day with your Peacock subscription.

After this week, AGT will air as normal in the Mountain Time Zone but check back with NBC Insider for any other scheduling changes that may come up throughout the remainder of Season 19 as we exit the audition rounds and get into the highly competitive Live Rounds.

