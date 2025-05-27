20 Seasons. 1 Stage. Get Ready for the Biggest AGT Ever

Simon Cowell said he's “really excited to meet the contestants” of America's Got Talent Season 20.

AGT Season 20 Premieres Tonight on NBC — Here's Everything You Need to Know

Will there be magic? Maybe acrobats? And what about a ventriloquist? Or even a baby math genius? There’s no telling what’s in store when Season 20 of America’s Got Talent premieres on NBC.

How to Watch Watch the Season 20 premiere of America's Got Talent on Tuesday, May 27 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara, and Melanie "Mel B" Brown will serve as Season 20’s Judges, while Terry Crews returns as the competition's Host and the best cheerleader around. Ahead of the premiere, Cowell said he’s “really excited to meet the contestants” who will audition this year on the iconic AGT stage. “Over the years, we have seen some amazing acts and met some truly incredible people,” he said. “It’s true that two or three minutes can change your life.”

The official trailer for AGT’s newest season reveals there’s lots of thrilling Acts in store, including one that made Cowell say, “You have just set the bar for Season 20” and another that had Mel B excitedly yelling, “That was off the chain!”

Howie Mandel, Mel B, Terry Crews, Sofía Vergara, and Simon Cowell appear on America's Got Talent Season 20. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Longtime AGT fans will recognize one singer who’s grown up since her first audition. In Season 20’s trailer, Jessica Sanchez reveals to the Judges that she was on the first season of AGT and Vergara says it’s a “special moment” that she’s back once again.

“Being 10 years old on AGT played such a massive role in me believing in something bigger for myself, for my voice. What a huge blessing it is to be able to come back and chase after my dreams again after 20 years,” Sanchez wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait to see what God has in store for me.”

Read on for everything you need to know to watch AGT’s Season 20 premiere tonight on NBC.

Is a new episode of AGT on tonight, May 27, 2025? Yes! AGT Season 20 premieres tonight. An all-new, two-hour episode airs on Tuesday, May 27 at 8/7c on NBC. The competition begins with the Judges watching a variety of auditions. And if the Judges are seriously impressed, there’s always the possibility of an Act getting the coveted Golden Buzzer.

