Is AGT New Tonight? (June 24, 2025)

Mama Duke's Song "Feels So Good To Be You" Has the Judges on Their Feet! | AGT 2025

America's Got Talent Season 20 will introduce us to another round of talented Acts tonight on NBC.

From mind-blowing magicians to talented musicians wowing the Judges, America's Got Talent Season 20 has already introduced us to so many talented Acts. In fact, just four episodes into the season, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Melanie "Mel B" Brown, and Terry Crews have all already smashed their Golden Buzzers for a variety of performers, sending them straight to the live shows.

Like Jourdan Blue, a 23-year-old singer from New Orleans who got Mandel's first Golden Buzzer during AGT's Season 20 premiere. After he sang a rendition of The Script's 2008 hit song "Breakeven," Mandel told Blue, "I think you’re a star. I think your name is gonna be on the lips of everybody watching this."

Mel B also gave one of her Golden Buzzers to the Messoudi Brothers, a juggling duo who stripped down while tossing and flipping knives, an Act she described as "terrifyingly sexy." Cowell has also handed out one of his Golden Buzzers to LightWire, a dance group that incorporated LED lights, who he said was "one of the most beautiful, stunning Acts I have seen."

And last week on AGT, The Funkateers earned one of Crews' Golden Buzzers after busting out some seriously impressive and fun footwork, set to Rick James' "Give It To Me Baby," that had the audience cheering in their seats.

Sofía Vergara, who still has two Golden Buzzers to use this season, told NBC Insider she looks for something special when deciding whether to push the coveted button. "Is it something that makes me, like, super excited, and that I see where they can go with this, you know, if they come back? It's like a weird combination," she said, "I cannot even point [to] if it's like, 'Oh, it's because they did this...' No, it's like a combination."

So what's in store for AGT tonight? Read on for everything you need to know to watch the latest episode on NBC.

Is a new episode of AGT on tonight, June 24, 2025? Yes! AGT Season 20 will be airing a brand new episode tonight, June 24, at 8/7c on NBC. During Tuesday night's episode, the Judges will watch the fifth round of Auditions and viewers can expect to see a variety of Acts, including a Kentucky truck driver, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval, and more.

