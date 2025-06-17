Is AGT New Tonight? (June 17, 2025)

Leo High School Choir INSPIRES the Crowd with "Born for This" by The Score | AGT 2025 | NBC

AGT Season 20's Auditions have left the Judges in awe — and even more talent is in store tonight on NBC.

From magicians earning a Golden Buzzer to a heavy metal band putting a new spin on an Adele classic, America’s Got Talent Season 20 has full of mind-blowing talent.

Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara, and Melanie "Mel B" Brown continued to be impressed during last week's episode of AGT. For instance, Osaka Philharmonic, a group of young musicians from Japan, delivered plenty of laughs and somehow managed to get Cowell to lift up his shirt.

Benjamin Hightower, an Air Force veteran, also had the Judges in awe and the crowd dancing in their seats as he played the piano and sang "Pink Pony Club" by Chappell Roan. Mandel said he thought Hightower's rendition of the pop song "could be a hit" on its own. "It was beautiful, it was great," he added.

"I loved it, it was amazing. It was, I mean, the perfect Audition. This is what you’re supposed to be doing," Vergara told Hightower, whose mother was sitting in the audience. "I think America’s gonna love you." From his voice to his energy, Mel B thought everything about Hightower was "fire," while Cowell simply said, "I really like you ... I think you've got a great heart."

Vanderpump Rules fans will also be delighted to know that reality TV star Tom Sandoval will make his debut on AGT in an upcoming episode. The Traitors star and his cover band, The Most Extras, will take the stage during the fifth night of Auditions on June 24.

Truly, the action has been nonstop and even more is store tonight on NBC. Read on for everything you need to know to watch the latest episode of AGT Season 20.

Is a new episode of AGT on tonight, June 17, 2025? Yes! An all-new episode of AGT Season 20 airs tonight — Tuesday, June 17 — at 8/7c on NBC. The Auditions continue during tonight's episode of AGT. The logline for Season 20, Episode 4 reveals that viewers can expect to see a mind-blowing Act featuring a magician who takes control of the theater — and Howie Mandel's phone!

